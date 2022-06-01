Peloton Announces Start of New Instructor and Adaptive Training Specialist Logan Aldridge

New instructor Logan Aldridge, whose first class launches Wednesday, said that he hopes to "empower members living with disabilities to discover their potential through connected fitness with Peloton"

Peloton's newest strength instructor's first class is launching on Wednesday, the at-home fitness company announced this week.

Logan Aldridge — who was announced as joining the Peloton team back in December 2021 — will teach his premiere full-body strength class Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST.

Aldridge is also an adaptive training specialist and will be the first instructor to teach adaptive training content for Peloton. He'll teach adaptive and non-adaptive training classes, though the latter will include modifications for those differently abled. The courses will mainly live in the areas of HIIT cardio, strength, and stretching, a press release said.

According to the press release, Aldridge — who has limb differences — will create two formats of adaptive training content: seated and standing.

"In addition to these two class formats, Logan will be developing new programs throughout the year focused on specific goals," said the release. "These classes and programs will offer a strong emphasis on efficiency, effectiveness and inclusivity."

"I can't wait to empower Members living with disabilities to discover their potential through connected fitness with Peloton," Aldridge told Peloton in a Q&A for the brand's blog.

