Peloton Announces New Series of Beyoncé-Themed Workout Classes Benefitting HBCUs

"Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys," Beyoncé said

Beyoncé fans, Peloton wants you to get in formation.

The at-home fitness company signed a multi-year deal with the 39-year-old singer to craft a "series of themed workout experiences" for Peloton's wide variety of class types, which include running, cycling, yoga, and meditation, according to a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Beyoncé — who is "the most requested artist by Peloton’s global community of more than 3.6 million members" — partnered with the company in honor of Historically Black Colleges and Universities' homecoming season, which inspired her 2018 performance at Coachella and its related live album and Netflix documentary feature.

The new classes will be available on Peloton's Bike, Bike+, and Tread+ equipment, as well as its mobile app, according to the company.

In the upcoming months, Beyoncé "will continue to work closely with Peloton on various forms of class curation across all workout disciplines, touching on areas of importance to her, including music, movement, fitness and wellness," the company added.

"Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys," Beyoncé said in a statement. "I've been a Peloton member for several years, and I'm excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way."

The partnership between the multihyphenate star and the New York-based company will also include Peloton giving students at several HBCUs free two-year digital memberships.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The company said that it will also "build on its relationships" with each HBCU school "to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at both the internship and undergraduate levels." The schools mentioned include Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University.

"I'm proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens," Beyoncé added.

Image zoom Peloton | Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty

"Beyoncé’s commitment to empowerment and artistic expression is an inspiration to the entire Peloton community," said Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley. "It is a privilege to be able to work closely with her and her extraordinary team to broaden access to our platform and collaborate on incredible offerings we think our members will love."