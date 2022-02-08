Peloton Replaces CEO as Company Announces Massive 2,800-Staffer Layoff

The home fitness company is axing nearly 20% of its workforce in the wake of a quarter that saw $439 million in losses

Peloton is shifting gears in a major way.

John Foley, the at-home exercise equipment company's CEO and co-founder, announced in a letter shared on the company's site Tuesday that he is stepping down and that Barry McCarthy, a former CFO at Spotify and Netflix, is assuming the role of CEO & Present moving forward. Foley will now serving as executive chairman of Peloton.

Foley added that Peloton "made the difficult decision to reduce the size of the Peloton team by approximately 2,800 positions globally," and added that the brand is "making changes at every level of the organization."

The layoffs — which represent 20 percent of Peloton's workforce — and the leadership shuffle come as the company lost $439 million in its most recent quarter, reported the New York Times. In another blow to the company, the Times reported that Peloton's share price has dropped by more than 80 percent since January 2021.

Peloton Co-Founder/CEO John Foley Credit: Kimberly White/Getty

Foley called Tuesday's announcement "one of the more challenging ones in our history" in the letter.

He added, "Let me be clear about one thing: this team has built Peloton into what it is today. And this means YOU. Brick by brick, this team has developed the hardware, software, content, delivery and retail experience that is helping improve the lives of millions of Members. This is rare and powerful."

He laid out a series of measures the company had decided on in hopes of "taking care of our team," including severance, healthcare and a complimentary 12-month Peloton membership for employees who will be let go.

The company also announced it would "wind down" its Peloton Output Park plant in Ohio and undertake "a significant realignment and reduction" in its warehousing footprint.

"We're also taking a clear-eyed look at our culture and, if we're honest with ourselves, we see some things that need to change," wrote Foley.

In recent months, Peloton has encountered a series of challenges following its explosion during the COVID-19 pandemic — a period Foley called "a whirlwind of a learning experience" in Tuesday's letter.

Most recently, reports arose of a pause in bike and treadmill production due to a "significant reduction" in demand, according to internal documents obtained by CNBC — though Foley denied the reports and claimed the company was in the midst of a strategic reset after Peloton saw a spike in sales of their at-home fitness products while gyms were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peloton treadmill Peloton Tread | Credit: Peloton

Addressing the reported production downshift, Foley wrote in letter published on Peloton's website last month: "Notably, we've found ourselves in the middle of a once-in-a-hundred year event with the COVID-19 pandemic, and what we anticipated would happen over the course of three years happened in months during 2020, and into 2021."

The letter continued, "We worked quickly and diligently to meet the demand head-on at a time when the world really needed us, in large part thanks to how hard you worked every day. We feel good about right-sizing our production, and, as we evolve to more seasonal demand curves, we are resetting our production levels for sustainable growth."

The company also revealed last March that a child had died as a result of a "devastating" accident with its Tread+, one of "only a small handful of incidents" involving the treadmill, Foley wrote on the company site at the time.

The company announced a voluntary recall of the company's Tread+ and Tread treadmills in May.