Pelé's Life in Photos

01 of 16 Pelé's Early Years IBL/Shutterstock Pelé was born in Três Coracōes, Brazil on Oct. 23, 1940 – and later moved to Bauru in the state of São Paulo. He was raised by parents João Ramos do Nascimento (also a soccer player, known as Dondinho) and Celeste Arantes, and was the eldest of two siblings. His father struggled to earn a living as a soccer player, so Pelé grew up in poverty. Unable to afford a real soccer ball, he kicked around a rolled-up sock stuffed with rags – demonstrating his talents early on.

02 of 16 Pelé's Nickname AFP/Getty Images Although widely recognized as Pelé, the soccer player's birth name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento. His parents named him after inventor Thomas Edison (minus the "i"). Originally called "Dico" by his friends, the soccer star had many nicknames growing up – but Pelé was the one that stuck. In fact, he hated the name at first – but grew to love it. "I can remember the name really bugged me at first. I was really proud that I was named after Thomas Edison and wanted to be called Edson," Pelé told The Guardian. "Now I love the name - but back then it wound me up no end."

03 of 16 Pelé's First Professional Contract The World Of Sports Sc/Shutterstock At just 15 years old, Pelé was asked by professional soccer player Waldemar de Brito to try out for the Santos professional club team – after coaching the budding soccer star on his youth squad. In 1956, he signed his first contract with Santos – earning only $10 a month. He practiced alongside the team's regulars, and scored his first professional goal before age 16!

04 of 16 Pelé's First World Cup Win Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock Following his powerful performances on Santos, he was recruited to play for the Brazilian national team. It wasn't until the 1958 FIFA World Cup that the 17 year old's athleticism, remarkable speed, and field vision were introduced to the world. Although he didn't make an appearance on the field until the third group-play match against the Soviet Union, he made his mark from that game on – particularly in the semifinal against France, in which he scored three goals from his left side against the second best team in the tournament. After scoring two goals in the final against Sweden, he led the Brazilian team in becoming officially recognized as the best in the world.

05 of 16 Pelé Declared a National Treasure IBL/Shutterstock Pelé is both figuratively and literally a national treasure of Brazil: In 1961, Brazilian President Jânio Quadros officially declared him one following his 1958 World Cup successes. This was done in an effort to prevent him from being traded to foreign countries, as the rising star was now in high demand. "I had several proposals to play in Europe. For Real Madrid, for AC Milan, for Bayern Munich," Pelé told Esquire in 2016. "But at that time, we didn't have too many Brazilian players outside the country. I was very happy at my team, Santos. I didn't have the desire to play outside the country."

06 of 16 Pelé's Second World Cup Win Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Representing Brazil, Pelé was injured in the second group match against Czechoslovakia during the 1962 World Cup. Although Pelé sat out for the remainder of the tournament due to a thigh muscle tear, his team went on to win the whole thing. This marked Pelé's second World Cup win.

07 of 16 Pelé's Backwards Bicycle Kick AP/Shutterstock Pelé performed this maneuver during a 1968 match between Brazil and Belgium and its popularity took off. "The bicycle kick is not easy to do. I scored 1,283 goals, and only two or three were bicycle kicks," Pelé wrote in his book Why Soccer Matters.

08 of 16 Pelé's 1000th Professional Goal Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty A major milestone was reached for the athlete on Nov. 19, 1969 when he scored his 1000th professional goal at the Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium. This feat was accomplished during a penalty kick for Santos against Vasco da Gama. The stadium erupted with thousands of cheers and roars, even though Santos was the opposing team.

09 of 16 Pelé Scores Brazil's 100th World Cup Goal Horstmüller/ullstein bild/Getty History was made for Brazil during the 1970 World Cup final against Italy, in what would mark Brazil's third world title. In a game tied 0-0, Pelé headed the ball in the net, scoring the team's 100th World Cup goal. Filled with joy, Péle ran towards teammate Jairzinho for a celebratory victory jump. Smiling wide and pumping his fist in the air, this goes down as one of the greatest moments in World Cup history.

10 of 16 Pelé's Final Game Peter Robinson/EMPICS/Getty Pelé left it all on the field during his final professional game played in Oct. 1977, and he did so in an untraditional way. During an exhibition match played between the New York Cosmos and Santos F.C., Pelé spent time playing for both team during the game. The crowd was filled with 77,000 spectators, including Muhammad Ali, at New Jersey's Giants Stadium. The first half of the game he played with the Santos; he then switched jerseys to the Cosmos for the back half. The Cosmos won with a final score 2-1.

11 of 16 Pelé's Honorary Knighthood REUTERS/Alamy Stock Photo Since Pelé is not of British descent, he received an honorary knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1997 due to his activism and humanitarian work. He was bestowed the title Knight Commander of the British Empire (KBE). "It will always stay in my memory," Pelé tweeted 20 years after the ceremony. "I thank all the British people for their affection."

12 of 16 Pelé Is Named "Athlete of the Century" Victor R Caivano/AP/Shutterstock Despite never competing in the Olympics, the International Olympic Committee honored Pelé with the prestigious "Athlete of the Century" title, along with 10 others in 1999. He never participated in the Games due to a former rule that forbid professional athletes from competing. The IOC's president, Thomas Bach, recognized his athleticism and talents and said, "In everything he does, both on and off the field, he exemplifies the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect," according to ESPN.

13 of 16 Pelé's Friendship with Nelson Mandela CHRIS RICCO/AFP/Getty The athlete took part in a charity soccer match to honor Nelson Mandela, a close friend and inspiration to Pelé, in 2007. Titled "90 Minutes for Mandela," the event was held to honor the late South African President's 89th birthday. During the press conference, Pelè gifted Mandela with an autographed soccer jersey, considered by the former politician as a "priceless gift." "He was my hero, my friend, and also a companion to me in our fight for the people and for world peace," Pelé tweeted following Mandela's 2013 death.

14 of 16 Pelé's Guinness World Record Accomplishments Christopher Lee/Getty In 2013, Pelé earned two Guinness World Records: The Most Career Goals and Most World Cup Wins. He scored 1,283 goals throughout his illustrious career that spanned from Sept. 7, 1956 to Oct. 1, 1977. He also is the only player in the game's history to hold three World Cup titles.

15 of 16 Pelé's Olympic Order Honor MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP/Getty In 2016, IOC President Bach traveled to Pelé's hometown in Santos to award him with the coveted Olympic Order, the highest distinction for an athlete. "The IOC had to deliberate for seconds to decide whether or not to award him the Olympic Order," Bach said at the ceremony.