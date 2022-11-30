Soccer Legend Pelé Hospitalized amid Cancer Treatment, but Daughter Says There 'Is No Emergency'

The sports icon's daughter assured fans that there "is no emergency or new dire prediction" regarding her father's health on Wednesday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on November 30, 2022 04:55 PM
Pele
Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty

Legendary athlete Pelé has been hospitalized amid his ongoing cancer treatments, but his daughter assured fans that there "is no emergency or new dire prediction" regarding his health.

On Wednesday, Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento shared an update after "lots of alarm in the media concerning" her father's health.

Nascimento, 55, said her 82-year-old father "is in the hospital regulating medication" while some of her siblings "are visiting [him in] Brazil."

She said there "is no emergency or new dire prediction" amid her father's ongoing health issues after he underwent surgery to remove a tumor in September 2021.

pele
Pelé. Christopher Furlong/Getty

"I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures," Nascimento told fans, adding that she and her family "really and truly appreciate the concern and love" for her father.

Pelé — recognized as one of the best soccer players of all time — said in an Instagram post (originally written in Portuguese) following his 2021 procedure that doctors discovered a "suspicious lesion" in his right colon during some routine tests.

The lesion was removed and Pelé has been in and out of the hospital for chemotherapy and other treatments over the last year.

"My friends, thank you very much for the kind messages. I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr. Fábio and Dr. Miguel to take care of my health," Pelé wrote after the surgery.

"Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week."

"Fortunately, I'm used to celebrating great victories alongside you," he continued. "I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends."

