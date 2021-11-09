The athlete is remembered by the Mets as "one of the most competitive, durable and reliable relievers during his time in Queens"

Former New York Mets Pitcher Pedro Feliciano Dead at 45: 'Too Young to Die'

Former New York Mets relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano has died. He was 45.

Feliciano died in his sleep at home in Puerto Rico and was found on Monday, ESPN reported.

"The Mets are so saddened to hear of the loss to their family today," his former team said in a statement Monday. "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organization for his impact as a great teammate as well as his reputation as one of the most competitive, durable and reliable relievers during his time in Queens."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Feliciano family," the statement concluded. "Rest in peace, Pedro."

Former player and ESPN baseball analyst Eduardo Perez also shared the news of Feliciano's death on Monday, writing on Twitter: "Just found out that former #Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night in his sleep. He was 45years young. He was a really good released but a better person off the field. He will be missed."

Feliciano died just one day after jet-skiing with his family, Perez said.

Feliciano spent his entire MLB career with the Mets. Over the course of nine years, he earned the nickname "Perpetual Pedro," for his frequent role as pitcher.

In 2013, Feliciano was diagnosed with left ventricular noncompaction cardiomyopathy, a condition that causes the lower left chamber of the heart to develop incorrectly.

"Pedro was a great teammate. He had a tremendous attitude and never said he couldn't take the ball. It seemed like every time I looked down onto the field, Pedro was pitching," former Mets general manager Omar Minaya said, according to the New York Daily News.