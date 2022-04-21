Paulina Gretzky Teases Weekend Wedding to Dustin Johnson: 'Going to the Chapel'

The bride-to-be shared a series of wedding-related posts to her Instagram story on Thursday

Paulina Gretzky shared a series of photos to her Instagram Story Thursday hinting that she and longtime fiancé Dustin Johnson are tying the knot this weekend.

The posts show Gretzky, 33, aboard a private jet with the caption: "She's ready."

She also shared a selfie with her sister, Sara, and bridesmaid, Kristina Melnichenko, captioned "Going to the chapel." The next post was a clip of the bride-to-be exiting the plane with the classic wedding song playing in the background.

Pro-golfer Johnson, 37, can be seen walking hand-in-hand with Gretzky in another Instagram post shared Thursday. It seems the couple have pulled out all the stops for their upcoming nupitals — including a decked-out golf cart monogramed with "PD."

The pair have been dating since early 2013, and have been engaged since that summer. They share two sons, River Jones Johnson, 4, and Tatum Gretzky Johnson, 7.

During an appearance on the Pillows & Beer podcast in May 2021, Paulina explained the couple's extended engagement.

"I just did things my own way, I just didn't want to listen to how everyone else viewed things," she said. "I fell in love with someone so fast and we just had the best thing that's ever happened to us happen so quickly."

Gretzky has teased that she'll be walking down the aisle in a Vera Wang dress. She shared her dress shopping experience on Instagram, and called the renown designer a "queen & friend" in an April 2021 post. She said wearing a dress designed by Wang will make her "dreams come true."

Aside from the dress details, little is known about the couple's upcoming ceremony.

One of the few confirmed details is that it will take place at the luxurious Blackberry Farm roughly three hours outside of Nashville. The highly sought-after wedding venue is known for its romantic setting. It's possible that the clips Gretzky and Melnichenko have shared are from the Walland, Tennessee, resort.

Over their nearly nine-year long engagement, Gretzky has become a well-known face at Johnson's many golf tournaments. The Masters winner has been outspoken about how important his fiancée's presence is to him.