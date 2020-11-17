"Honey, I’m forever & always your biggest fan," the model wrote alongside a photograph of the two sharing a passionate kiss

Paulina Gretzky Says She's Fiancé Dustin Johnson's 'Biggest Fan' in Sweet Post After His Masters Win

Paulina Gretzky is lucky in love with Dustin Johnson — and his biggest fan too!

Posting to Instagram on Monday, the 31-year-old model shared a sweet message for her fiancé, 36, a day after he won the 2020 Masters Tournament.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Honey, I'm forever & always your biggest fan," she wrote alongside a photograph of the two sharing a passionate kiss. "So proud of you @djohnsonpga 💚."

Sharing the same photograph to his Instagram account, Johnson wrote, "Dreams do come true ... we did it @paulinagretzky."

The picture that the pair posted was taken after Johnson solidified his victory at the Masters, which marked his second major title and 24th PGA Tour event.

After his victory on Sunday, Johnson got emotional during a post-game interview, revealing what winning meant to him as he looked at Gretzky, who stood nearby.

"As a kid, I always dreamed of being a Masters champion," he said before he began to tear up and found himself unable to speak with CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis. "It's just incredible."

He continued, "I’ve never had this much trouble gathering myself."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this year, Johnson opened up about his relationship with Gretzky — who is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky — and their kids in an interview with Golfweek. The couple, who got engaged in 2013, share sons River Jones, 3, and Tatum, 5.

"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it’s Paulina and the kids," he told the outlet. "And they’ll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing, and playing. But they’re the most important thing."

Gretzky previously raved about Johnson to PEOPLE after their son Tatum's birth in 2015, saying, "Dustin’s the best dad. He’s my best friend. He’s been so supportive with me and we’re just there for each other."

RELATED VIDEO: Paulina Gretzky and Fiancé Dustin Johnson Celebrate His First Masters Win with a Kiss

But things were not always smooth sailing for the longtime couple.

Amid rumors that the couple split in September 2018, Johnson spoke up about his relationship with Gretzky, writing on Twitter at the time, "Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support."