Paulina Gretzky Shares Stunning Video of Her and Dustin Johnson's Wedding: 'Mr. and Mrs.'

Gretzky and Johnson wed in a gorgeous ceremony at the luxurious Blackberry Farm in Tennessee on April 23

The 33-year-old model shared a gorgeous video of the newlyweds' special day to Instagram Thursday, simply captioning the clip, "Mr. and Mrs. Johnson."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This has just been the most incredible three days that I've ever had, and I've had a lot of fun," Paulina's dad, NHL legend and four-time Stanley Cup winner Wayne Gretzky says while giving a speech in the first few seconds of the video.

The video then shows clips of Johnson, 37, and his groomsmen walking together, followed by clips showing details of the longtime couple's immaculately decorated ceremony and reception space, as well as a few family scenes with their two sons, 7-year-old Tatum and 4-year-old River.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While the visuals from their romantic three-day celebration are nothing less than dreamy, one of the most touching moments from the nearly minute-and-a-half video is watching Johnson and his new wife exchange their vows, with Johnson tearing up as he says, "My faithful partner."

The couple — who have been engaged since 2013 — tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at the luxurious Blackberry Farm, located roughly three hours outside of Nashville, on April 23, a source told PEOPLE.

Gretzky walked down the aisle in a dress designed by Vera Wang. While many wedding details have so far been kept private, Gretzky shared her dress shopping experience with fans on social media over a year ago, gushing over her day with the iconic designer in a previous Instagram post.

"Women empowering women at its finest. Making my dreams come true. You are a queen & friend @verawang thank you ❤️," she wrote in April 2021.

RELATED VIDEO: Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Celebrate His First Masters Win with a Kiss

Ahead of the big day, the mom of two shared a passionate handwritten note on Instagram from her now-husband, in which he wrote of their future and their romance.

"Paulina, you are the love of my life. I'm counting the seconds until I marry you," he wrote. "I love you to the moon and back. xo, Dustin."