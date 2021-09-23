Paulina Gretzky Cozies Up to Dustin Johnson in Photo from Ryder Cup U.S. Team Dinner
The Ryder Cup is being held in Wisconsin this year
Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are loving their time together in Wisconsin.
Johnson, 37, is one of 12 golfers playing for the U.S. in the Ryder Cup this weekend. Ahead of the tournament's start Friday, Johnson and fiancé Gretzky attended one of the athlete's team dinners.
In the image, Gretzky, 32, wore a short black shiny dress with white heels, while Johnson paired cream slacks with a matching button-down and white sneakers.
The meal pictured was held in a barn, as Golf Digest reported, which U.S. golfer Xander Schauffele called "a cool setting."
"There's small talk, sort of talks that we're not really used to having at normal tournaments since we normally have our own teams with us," Schaueffele said of the get-togethers.
Gretzky wasn't the only proud significant other in attendance for the U.S. team's gatherings: Brooks Koepka's fiancée Jena Sims also shared photos from the group's dinners on her Instagram. Golf Digest said the team also dined at The American Club this week.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
And Tony Finau's wife Alayna Galea'i-Finau posed in all red with her golfer husband in front of a patriotic backdrop.
RELATED: Bryson DeChambeau Says He and Brooks Koepka Have Been Getting Along 'Fine' Before Ryder Cup Start
Last December, Johnson told PEOPLE that Gretzky has been a huge part of his success as a "big supporter of mine." The couple, who shares sons River and Tatum, have been engaged since 2013.
"Obviously with golf or any professional athlete, or even a business, you got to have somebody to support you," he said at the time of his longtime love. "I've spent a lot of time away from home, or at the golf course, or traveling on the road, whatever it is. So you need that special person, especially with the kids, she does a great job taking care of everything else so all I got to do is worry about golf."