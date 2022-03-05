Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's Relationship Timeline

Here's a look at model Paulina Gretzky and former PGA masters champ Dustin Johnson's 10-year-long engagement ahead of their anticipated wedding

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are tying the knot!

The eldest daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has been linked to the pro golfer since 2013, and while the couple has been engaged for nearly 10 years, their wedding is anticipated to take place soon.

The couple has shown a lot of love for each other over the years with copious amounts of PDA at golf tournaments and sweet moments with their two sons.

As former World No. 1 champion with 24 PGA Tour wins and seated second behind Tiger Woods in World Golf Championship victories, Johnson's one true love has shifted since he met his fiancée.

"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids," he told Golfweek. "And they'll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they're the most important thing."

Gretzky previously raved about Johnson to PEOPLE after their first son's birth in 2015, saying, "Dustin's the best dad. He's my best friend. He's been so supportive with me and we're just there for each other."

From dating to soon-to-be newlyweds, keep scrolling for a timeline of Gretzky and Johnson's adorable love story.

Early 2013: Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Start Dating

paulina gretzky Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Gretzky and Johnson started dating before the start of the 2013 PGA Tour season, according to USA Today, and became a frequent fixture at golf events all over the world. Win or lose, Gretzky has always been a huge support system for her beau — and it's always been reciprocated.

Aug. 18, 2013: Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Get Engaged

paulina gretzky Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Following Johnson's proposal in August 2013, Gretzky switched up her modelesque Instagram pictures for an extra special post, flaunting her sparkly, studded engagement ring.

"Never Been Happier," the model captioned her now-deleted Instagram post at the time, while her fiancé tweeted, "she said yes!!!" on Aug. 18 that year.

Jan. 19, 2015: Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Welcome Their First Baby

paulina gretzky Credit: Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Gretzky announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in September 2014, posting a photo of her cradling her baby bump in a beautiful maternity shoot. She gave birth to her first son, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, on Jan. 19, 2015, making the legendary hockey player, Wayne Gretzky, a grandpa!

"Paulina and I are happy to announce the arrival of our baby boy, who was born in Los Angeles on Monday morning," Johnson wrote in the statement. "Both Paulina and the baby are healthy, resting comfortably, and in great spirits! We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received and plan to release further details in the coming days!"

June 14, 2017: Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Welcome Their Second Baby

paulina gretzky Credit: David Cannon/Getty Images

Gretzky announced the news of her second pregnancy on Instagram in February 2017, posting a photo of herself sitting on her bed with one hand on her baby bump and the other holding a photo of the ultrasound with a sign that read, "Baby Johnson #2."

The happy couple welcomed their second child, River Jones Johnson, on June 14, 2017. Johnson announced their second son's arrival with a photo of Tatum gently kissing his new brother's little head, writing, "I'm so thankful for my family and the new addition."

Sept. 11, 2018: Dustin Johnson Addresses Breakup Rumors

paulina gretzky Credit: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Early September 2018, Barstool Sports reported that Gretzky had removed all pictures of Johnson from her Instagram, sparking rumors that the couple had split.

Despite the rumors, Johnson spoke up about his relationship with his fiancée, tweeting, "Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support."

Nov. 15, 2020: Paulina Gretzky Shows Dustin Johnson Support as He Makes PGA History

Dustin Johnson Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky | Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The golf pro earned his second major win at the PGA Masters in December 2020, not only marking another PGA Tour victor for the athlete but a historic accomplishment. He set a 72-hole scoring record of 20 under the lowest score to par in the history of the tournament at Augusta National.

His fiancée was the first to greet his success with a smooch following the win. Johnson told PEOPLE he is so grateful to have her on his team, saying, "She's such a big supporter of mine."

He added, "Obviously with golf or any professional athlete, or even a business, you got to have somebody to support you. I've spent a lot of time away from home, or at the golf course, or traveling on the road, whatever it is. So you need that special person, especially with the kids, she does a great job taking care of everything else so all I got to do is worry about golf."

April 28, 2021: Paulina Gretzky Goes Wedding Dress Shopping

Paulina Gretzky Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson | Credit: Paulina Gretzky/ instagram

After a nearly 10-year long engagement, Gretzky started planning for her big day in 2021. The model documented on her Instagram story photos of her wedding dress shopping experience — all of which included various white gowns, laced veils, and bubbling champagne.

Oh, and did we mention that acclaimed fashion designer Vera Wang was in attendance as well?

"Women empowering women at its finest. Making my dreams come true. You are a queen & friend @verawang thank you ❤️," she captioned a photo with Wang at The Mark Hotel after their time at the showroom.

The designer commented, "Sooooo excited for you guys. 👏👏👏👏👏👏. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Feb. 27, 2022: Paulina Gretzky Throws a Bachelorette Party

paulina gretzky Credit: paulinagretzky/Instagram