Paul Rudd Says Watching Chiefs in Super Bowl Will Be 'Stressful' but Hopes to 'Be Elated at the End'

Paul Rudd is gearing up to watch his beloved Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

The actor — who's also a Chiefs super fan — told PEOPLE at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in Los Angeles on Monday that he's got his eye on being at the game.

"I'm hoping that I can see it in person," says Rudd, going on to admit, "Although watching that game is very stressful."

The star, who was crowned PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021, continues, "It's always tough when you have a real vested interest. Unless it's a total blowout, but I'm really hoping that they win."

"I just want to be elated at the end of the game," Rudd adds.

Paul Rudd. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020 and Rudd was there to celebrate. He and his son were spotted having the time of their lives after their Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Cameras caught Rudd embracing Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes on the field after their victory over the San Francisco 49ers — and the actor couldn't have been happier.

"We did it, man!" Rudd was heard saying in a video posted by FOX Sports.

The last time the Chiefs appeared in the Super Bowl before 2020 was 1970, when Rudd was only 9 months old.

Rudd has deep roots in Kansas City and has long supported the city's sports teams. He went to junior high and high school in the area before enrolling at the University of Kansas.

Rudd openly admits to encouraging both his kids from early on to be fans of his hometown's professional sports teams, the Royals and the Chiefs.

"They're lifelong," he told PEOPLE in 2021. "They've lived in New York their whole life and I've lived in New York three times longer than I lived in Kansas City."

"But there was something innately certain with my kids that they like to root for a team nobody is really going to root for. They were Chiefs fanatics before Patrick Mahomes. It's nice that I get to share in the successes of KC sports teams with them and they feel it strongly," Rudd said.

When asked to describe one of his favorite moments in his life — aside from his wedding and the birth of his children — Rudd didn't hesitate to recall watching the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV.

"I was with my son who had been rooting for this team his whole life, only to kind of feel disappointment," the actor said. "I've always hoped that they would win for him because as a kid, to see your team win something big that you really care about is such an amazing thing."