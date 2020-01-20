Paul Rudd Had the Best Time Celebrating Kansas City Chief's AFC Championship as Spirit Leader

The last time the Kansas City Chiefs appeared in the Super Bowl was 1970, and one of their biggest fans, actor Paul Rudd, was only a few months old.

But the 50-year-old star, who has deep roots in Kansas City and has long supported the city’s sports teams, was named a spirit leader for the Chiefs ahead the AFC Championship game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium — and he went all out celebrating the team as they went on to beat the Tennessee Titans and earn their chance to play for the Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs posted a video to Twitter before kickoff of Rudd and fellow actor, Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet getting hyped for the highly-anticipated matchup, with the winner getting a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2.

Rudd, who went to junior high and high school in the area before enrolling at the University of Kansas, was also joined on the sidelines by Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, who served as a Drum Honoree, according to WDAF.

This is the mood right here 🗣

A video posted to Twitter by reporter Andrew Kauffman showed Rudd sharing an emotional moment with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the team secured their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Kelce had a viral moment of his own after the victory.

Watch: Paul Rudd and Travis Kelce share a moment after the #Chiefs won the #AFCChampionship

While being interviewed on television, Kelce shouted, “I learned one thing since I got here, you gotta fight, for your right, to paar-ty!” a reference to the classic song from the hip-hop group, the Beastie Boys.

Rudd and Stonestreet were also seen in the locker room hanging out with players after the game.

Paul Rudd and Brett Veach and Eric Stonestreet having the time of their life. #Chiefs

The AFC Championship started with the Titans gaining a 10 point lead on the hometown Chiefs, but Kansas City — led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes — gained the lead by halftime. After that, the Chiefs continued to increase their lead until winning 35-24.

Kansas City will now play the winner of the NFC Championship game — either the Green Bay Packers or the San Francisco 49ers — in Miami on Feb. 2 for Super Bowl LIV.