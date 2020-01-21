Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner and More: Here Are All the Celebrity Fans of the Super Bowl LIV Teams

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium
By Lindsay Kimble
January 21, 2020 12:56 PM

49ers: Aaron Paul

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

The last time the 49ers were in the Super Bowl, Aaron Paul was in the stands and repping his fandom in a team hat alongside his wife.

49ers: Bella Thorne

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Bella Thorne has been spotted out and about in 49ers gear, and tweeted back during the 2013 Super Bowl that she’ll stick with the team through thick and thin. Wrote Thorne, “I know 49ers are losing…but i stick with a team through good and bad. don’t change an opinion based on popularity or pressure!!”

49ers: E-40

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

Rapper E-40 is such a giant 49ers fan, the Bay Area star wrote a tribute song to the team, called “Niner Gang.”

49ers: James Harden

Christian Petersen/Getty

The Houston Rockets player has been in Texas for seven seasons, but James Harden is still a 49ers fan — and in fact once met with coach Jim Harbaugh.

49ers: Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner/Twitter

Jeremy Renner grew up in California, and is such a devoted 49ers fan he once took an iPad onto his red carpet premiere so he could watch the team’s game, he revealed 

49ers: The Lonely Island

The Lonely Island/Twitter

Back in 2014, The Lonely Island — Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone — modeled matching 49ers jackets on Twitter, joking, “We Like Sportz thought you knew!” 

Chiefs: John Amos

Rob Kim/Getty

Actor John Amos once aspired to a career in football, and actually tried out for the Kansas City Chiefs twice, according to the Kansas City Star.

Chiefs: Paul Rudd

Jason Hanna/Getty

Paul Rudd has deep roots in Kansas City and has long supported the city’s sports teams. In fact, he was named a spirit leader for the Chiefs ahead the 2020 AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs: Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet/Instagram

Like Rudd, Eric Stonstreet was also on hand to celebrate during the 2020 AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. He joined the team in the locker room after the game.

Chiefs: Melissa Etheridge

Jamie Squire/Getty

Melissa Etheridge is a Kansas native, and has been a presence at many games — including last year when she performed at the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game.

Chiefs: Rob Riggle

Jason Hanna/Getty

Rob Riggle’s connection to the Chiefs goes back decades: he grew up in Kansas, eventually attending University of Kansas. He and some of the team’s other superstar fans (namely, Rudd) frequently appear in media for the team.

Chiefs: Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill/Instagram

Though actor Henry Cavill is a Brit, he’s become quite the Kansas City fan. He explained on radio program The Rich Eisen Show that he “realized I had to choose a team” as he began to spend more time in America. “I figured Superman’s from Kansas. I was playing Superman at the time. It just kind of made sense to me,” he explained, according to 247 Sports.

Chiefs: Jason Sudeikis

Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Gettt

Another Kansas native, Jason Suedikis has been a longtime fan of the state’s pro sports teams.

