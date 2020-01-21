Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner and More: Here Are All the Celebrity Fans of the Super Bowl LIV Teams

49ers: Aaron Paul
The last time the 49ers were in the Super Bowl, Aaron Paul was in the stands and repping his fandom in a team hat alongside his wife.
49ers: Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne has been spotted out and about in 49ers gear, and tweeted back during the 2013 Super Bowl that she’ll stick with the team through thick and thin. Wrote Thorne, “I know 49ers are losing…but i stick with a team through good and bad. don’t change an opinion based on popularity or pressure!!”
49ers: E-40
Rapper E-40 is such a giant 49ers fan, the Bay Area star wrote a tribute song to the team, called “Niner Gang.”
49ers: James Harden
The Houston Rockets player has been in Texas for seven seasons, but James Harden is still a 49ers fan — and in fact once met with coach Jim Harbaugh.
49ers: Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner grew up in California, and is such a devoted 49ers fan he once took an iPad onto his red carpet premiere so he could watch the team’s game, he revealed
49ers: The Lonely Island
Back in 2014, The Lonely Island — Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone — modeled matching 49ers jackets on Twitter, joking, “We Like Sportz thought you knew!”
Chiefs: John Amos
Actor John Amos once aspired to a career in football, and actually tried out for the Kansas City Chiefs twice, according to the Kansas City Star.
Chiefs: Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd has deep roots in Kansas City and has long supported the city’s sports teams. In fact, he was named a spirit leader for the Chiefs ahead the 2020 AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs: Eric Stonestreet
Like Rudd, Eric Stonstreet was also on hand to celebrate during the 2020 AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. He joined the team in the locker room after the game.
Chiefs: Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge is a Kansas native, and has been a presence at many games — including last year when she performed at the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game.
Chiefs: Rob Riggle
Rob Riggle’s connection to the Chiefs goes back decades: he grew up in Kansas, eventually attending University of Kansas. He and some of the team’s other superstar fans (namely, Rudd) frequently appear in media for the team.
Chiefs: Henry Cavill
Though actor Henry Cavill is a Brit, he’s become quite the Kansas City fan. He explained on radio program The Rich Eisen Show that he “realized I had to choose a team” as he began to spend more time in America. “I figured Superman’s from Kansas. I was playing Superman at the time. It just kind of made sense to me,” he explained, according to 247 Sports.
Chiefs: Jason Sudeikis
Another Kansas native, Jason Suedikis has been a longtime fan of the state’s pro sports teams.