Paul Rudd Films Sweet Moment Between Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney After Wrexham Promotion

"Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we'll never forget it," Reynolds said

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on April 24, 2023
Paul Rudd attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening; Ryan Reynolds attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards; Rob McElhenney attends the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/WireImage; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Nothing brings people together quite like sports.

Three of Hollywood's biggest stars — Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds, and Rob McElhenney, shared a heartfelt moment on Saturday after their Welsh soccer team secured promotion to the English Football League.

Wrexham FC, owned by McElhenney, 45, and Reynolds, 46, defeated Boreham Wood 3-1 to move up into the English Football League for the first time in more than a decade.

As the final seconds ran out, clinching Wrexham's victory, Rudd, 54, captured the unforgettable moment and the team owner's reactions.

"Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we'll never forget it," Reynolds wrote in a tweet on Sunday, adding that Rudd filmed the footage.

After the team secured the win, dozens of people rushed the field in celebration, while Reynolds and McElhenney embraced for a hug. Both men were silent for the first few moments while they took in the accomplishment.

McElhenney had tears in his eyes after the win, as seen in the heartfelt video by Rudd.

Paul Rudd, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. Ryan serenading Rob with a song he had written for his birthday Wrexham v Boreham Wood
Craig Colville/Huw Evans/Shutterstock

"Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I'm still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @wrexham_afc ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️," the Deadpool star said on Instagram among a slew of photos celebrating after Wrexham's advance.

"Smoke must've gotten into my eyes," McElhenney said in an Instagram Story.

The actors bought the team in 2021, and their now-famous ownership became the subject of the FX's 2022 documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

Wrexham Football Club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds watch their team during the Vanarama National League fixture between Wrexham and Notts County at The Racecourse Ground on April 10, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.
From left: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty

Although a Welsh team, Wrexham plays in the English soccer league. Next season, with the promotion, the club will compete in League Two, the fourth and lowest division of England's main professional soccer system, according to NBC News.

Prior to promotion, the club was in the fifth English football division. Wrexham has been relegated outside the top-four leagues since 2008 after 87 straight years competing in the Football League.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer said the actors are "passionate" owners of the team. "It's so nice to actually feel their passion, not just see it," Palmer, 31, said.

"I've had good owners and bad owners and nasty owners," explained Palmer, who said he has "a really good personal relationship" with Reynolds, and that the two "speak a lot."

ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Lincoln City's Ollie Palmer during the Sky Bet League Two match between Accrington Stanley and Lincoln City at The Crown Ground on April 28, 2018 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images); JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, August 9 included guest host Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds (Welcome to Wrexham), Kaitlin Olson (Hacks), and musical guest Tones and I. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) RYAN REYNOLDS, ROB MCELHENNEY
Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty; Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty

"I've never had owners that are this passionate and this involved with the football club, with the community, and what they're doing for everyone."

While filming their FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, Palmer said he could, "see [their passion] behind the cameras, which makes it so authentic, and it really is so genuine."

Palmer added that McElhenney and Reynolds "have really fallen in love with the town, the community, the football club, and the players."

