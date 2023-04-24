Paul Rudd Films Sweet Moment Between Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney After Wrexham Promotion

Nothing brings people together quite like sports.

Three of Hollywood's biggest stars — Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds, and Rob McElhenney, shared a heartfelt moment on Saturday after their Welsh soccer team secured promotion to the English Football League.

Wrexham FC, owned by McElhenney, 45, and Reynolds, 46, defeated Boreham Wood 3-1 to move up into the English Football League for the first time in more than a decade.

As the final seconds ran out, clinching Wrexham's victory, Rudd, 54, captured the unforgettable moment and the team owner's reactions.

"Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we'll never forget it," Reynolds wrote in a tweet on Sunday, adding that Rudd filmed the footage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the team secured the win, dozens of people rushed the field in celebration, while Reynolds and McElhenney embraced for a hug. Both men were silent for the first few moments while they took in the accomplishment.

McElhenney had tears in his eyes after the win, as seen in the heartfelt video by Rudd.

Craig Colville/Huw Evans/Shutterstock

"Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I'm still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @wrexham_afc ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️," the Deadpool star said on Instagram among a slew of photos celebrating after Wrexham's advance.

"Smoke must've gotten into my eyes," McElhenney said in an Instagram Story.

The actors bought the team in 2021, and their now-famous ownership became the subject of the FX's 2022 documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

From left: Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty

Although a Welsh team, Wrexham plays in the English soccer league. Next season, with the promotion, the club will compete in League Two, the fourth and lowest division of England's main professional soccer system, according to NBC News.

Prior to promotion, the club was in the fifth English football division. Wrexham has been relegated outside the top-four leagues since 2008 after 87 straight years competing in the Football League.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer said the actors are "passionate" owners of the team. "It's so nice to actually feel their passion, not just see it," Palmer, 31, said.

"I've had good owners and bad owners and nasty owners," explained Palmer, who said he has "a really good personal relationship" with Reynolds, and that the two "speak a lot."

Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty; Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty

"I've never had owners that are this passionate and this involved with the football club, with the community, and what they're doing for everyone."

While filming their FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, Palmer said he could, "see [their passion] behind the cameras, which makes it so authentic, and it really is so genuine."

Palmer added that McElhenney and Reynolds "have really fallen in love with the town, the community, the football club, and the players."