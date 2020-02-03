Paul Rudd and Son Celebrate Chiefs Win with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes: 'We Did It, Man!'

Paul Rudd and his son were spotted having the time of their lives after their Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday.

Cameras caught Rudd embracing Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes on the field after their win over the San Francisco 49ers — and the 50-year-old actor couldn’t have been happier.

“We did it, man!” Rudd was heard saying in a video posted by FOX Sports.

The last time the Chiefs appeared in the Super Bowl was 1970, and Rudd was only a few months old at the time.

After hugging the Ant-Man star, Mahomes hugged Rudd’s son, Jack, who was wearing the jersey of Chiefs offensive tackle Laurent Duvernay-Tardi.

Tonight, Duvernay-Tardi became the ninth Canadian-born player to win a Super Bowl, according to Yahoo Sports. Not only that, he completed his doctor of medicine degree in 2018 at Canada’s McGill University — studying in the offseason as he shined in the NFL the rest of the calendar year. That makes him the first NFL player — and Super Bowl winner — who’s also a practicing doctor.

RELATED: Every Single Super Bowl 2020 Celebrity Commercial You Need to See — So Far

Paul Rudd is every @Chiefs fan rn 😂 pic.twitter.com/8VFLajmhvO — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2020

Rudd has deep roots in Kansas City and has long supported the city’s sports teams. He went to junior high and high school in the area before enrolling at the University of Kansas.

RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs Guard Will Be the First Medical Doctor to Play in a Super Bowl This Sunday

This isn’t the first time Rudd has celebrated with the team this season.

After the Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game, he shared an emotional moment with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in a video posted to Twitter by reporter Andrew Kauffman.

Rudd and friend Eric Stonestreet were also seen in the locker room hanging out with players after the game.

Image zoom Jack and Paul Rudd Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Teams Stand on 24-Yard Line for Moment of Silence at Super Bowl LIV to Honor Kobe Bryant

Mahomes has long been deemed a rising star in the league thanks to his impressive passing ability. Likened to an NFL equivalent of a point guard, the 24-year-old has put on spectacular performances all season that has made Kansas City an offensive juggernaut.

But during the Super Bowl, the Chiefs looked to be in trouble during much of the game. Yet, with just under three minutes left, the Chiefs claimed the lead with a touchdown to make the score 24-20. That was then followed up by one final touchdown to seal the game with a score of 31-20.

The win, and Mahomes’ MVP honor, is nothing short of a fitting ending to a storybook season for the Chiefs.