Premier Lacrosse League's Paul Rabil Says It's More 'Exciting' Than Ever Heading Into Championship

The world of sports is slowly returning, but professional lacrosse is full-steam ahead. And lacrosse champion Paul Rabil is hoping the country will take notice.

"Lacrosse is a combination of the finest attributes in sports, so the contact of football, the skill of basketball and eye coordination of baseball and hockey," Rabil tells PEOPLE. "It's a really unique game in that regard. It's also the most historical game in American history."

He continues, "You have the best players in the world, which no matter what sport, that's exciting for me to watch."

Rabil — who co-founded the Premier Lacrosse League — has spent 22 years playing the sport, and is helping it reach a new audience.

"I grew up in Maryland, which is considered one of the hotbeds for lacrosse, but the area that I grew up in, in Maryland actually didn't have much lacrosse," Rabil tells PEOPLE. "So I started playing when I was 12, which on the spectrum for like young athletes is relatively late. I was introduced to the sport through my neighbor who gave me his backup equipment and I tried it out and I wasn't very good at it. I actually was pretty bad."

But Rabil, 34, "stuck with it," and "over time and with some persistence" he improved. Now, Rabil is a two-time world champion ranked among the top athletes in his sport.

Image zoom Paul Rabil Premier Lacrosse League

After 10 years of playing professionally, Rabil realized there wasn't many growth opportunities for himself and other athletes in the sport. So in 2018, he co-founded the Premier Lacrosse League with his brother Mike Rabil.

Of course, the league's second season hasn't gone exactly according to plan due to the pandemic. When the coronavirus situation in the U.S. escalated in March, Rabil explains that he and his brother "started building out different scenarios of what the future could look like because it was largely unknown."

Overall, "It required like tens of thousands of hours of resourcing and conversations with not just our players and our teams and our partners and our shareholders, but also the venues and the vendors and the sponsors, because it was just an evolving and very fluid process."

The league implemented a multi-phase testing system and hosted a condensed 3-tournament in a bubble system in Salt Lake City, Utah. The tournament — broadcast on NBC and NBC Sports — began with group play from July 25 to August 2, with all seven Premier Lacrosse League teams playing four games. This led into the single-game elimination round and will culminate with the championship game between Chaos and Whipsnakes on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Image zoom Premier Lacrosse League

And even though fans can't be at the game in person, Rabil says they've implemented several things to make viewers feel a part of the action. Camera angles have been lowered, players have microphones in their helmets so fans can listen in to the on-the-field chatter and there are even more behind-the-scenes moments being broadcast.

"We started integrating fans from the home and we started with big celebrities who are fans of the PLL," he tells PEOPLE. "So we had [New England Patriots] coach Bill Belichick on our first broadcast. ... We've had Method Man."

Though Rabil's team Atlas Lacrosse Club is out of the championship, he's back in co-founder mode and is excited to watch.

"I think we'll get to see the best of what the sport has to offer, which is staunch defense and really skilled athletes," Rabil tells PEOPLE.