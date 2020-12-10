Paul George Signs 4-Year Contract Extension with Clippers Worth $190 Million: Report

"I am proud to call this my home and look forward to doing my part in helping make the team a tremendous success – both on and off the court – in the years ahead," the athlete said in a statement

Paul George is set to stay in L.A. for at least a few more years.

The Los Angeles Clippers star, 30, signed a contract extension with the team on Thursday.

ESPN reported that the deal adds four more years to George's contract for $190 million and is connected to the forward's 2018 $137 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The extension includes a player option for the 2024-2025 season, George's agent told ESPN.

The Clippers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding the details of his contract extension.

The new contract means that George could earn up to $226 million in the next five years, ESPN reported.

George, a six-time All Star originally from Southern California, said that growing up, he "always dreamed of playing in Los Angeles, where my friends and family could come watch me play."

"I am so grateful to Steve Ballmer, Lawrence Frank, Coach Ty Lue, my teammates, and the entire Clippers organization for believing in me," he added in a statement. "I am proud to call this my home and look forward to doing my part in helping make the team a tremendous success – both on and off the court – in the years ahead."

George was traded to the Clippers in July of last year and set franchise records in his first season with the team — including becoming the first player to score at least 30 points in his first two games and making the most points in a Clippers home debut with 37.

He also scored the most three-pointers in a single postseason of any Clipper, making 37 in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Head coach Ty Lue said he is "thrilled" about the extension, describing George as "one of the best and most versatile players in the league."

"He can play on or off the ball. He can score in a variety of different ways. And he can guard almost every position on the court," Lue said. "His skill and leadership will be integral to everything we do for many years to come. I’m thrilled we can continue to build with PG."

The extension comes on the heels of another exciting milestone for George: last month, the athlete proposed to his longtime girlfriend Daniela Rajic — and she said yes!

The couple — who share daughters Natasha, 3, and Olivia, 6 — have been together since 2013.

Celebrating Rajic's 30th birthday on November 12, George shared a photo of the duo holding hands and walking on a beach, writing, "Take this walk with me to our 30s where we’ll find love for life! Happy bday my love @danielarajic. Shit just got REAL lol love you 😘💍 #Shegotaringfirst 🤷🏾‍♂️🤩."

"FOREVER& EVER!!! Love you so much!!!!! ❤️" Rajic commented on the post.

The mother of two also shared her own post on her birthday celebrating the engagement.