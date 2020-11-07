NBA Star Paul George Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Daniela Rajic — See Her Gorgeous Ring!

Paul George and Daniela Rajic have two children together

Paul George is engaged!

The Los Angeles Clippers forward proposed to longtime girlfriend Daniela Rajic on Friday, according to posts on their respective social media pages.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A friend who was present at the engagement shared a photo of the basketball star popping the question at a scenic oceanside location, adding the message “You did that Bud!!! CONGRATS”

George also shared a series of photos from the engagement and subsequent celebration, including a picture of a shot glass with the words “She said yes” and a video of a band playing for the couple and their group of friends.

Image zoom Credit: Paul Cooper/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Daniela Rajic/Instagram

Rajic documented the party with videos of her new fiancé dancing and a close-up picture of her massive diamond ring. “It doesn’t fit lmao but you get it ❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️,” she wrote atop the photo.

The couple began dating in 2013 and share two children together. In May, George shared a tribute to Rajic on Mother’s Day, sharing several photos of the pair together and with their daughters, 3-year-old Natasha and 6-year-old Olivia.

“Happy Mother’s Day baby @danielarajic thank you for putting up with my shit and being on top of yours!” he captioned the post. “You’re amazing and incredible at your number 1 job... being mommy! Love you woobie ❤️”

In August, George spoke out about the mental health struggles he faced while living inside the NBA "bubble" during the basketball season, including not being able to see Rajic and his kids.

In an interview with TNT, the athlete revealed he was "in a dark place" after being away from his family and other activities as the "bubble" constantly kept basketball on his mind.