Pau Gasol Tears Up as Lakers Retire His Jersey Next to Kobe Bryant's: 'I Love You, Brother'

The Los Angeles Lakers retired Gasol's jersey on Tuesday, hanging it next to Bryant's in the rafters of the arena

Published on March 8, 2023 12:09 PM
Former Los Angeles Lakers Pau Gasol wipes tears away as his jersey #16 is retired during a halftime ceremony during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023.
Photo: Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Tuesday evening was an emotional one for Pau Gasol.

Gasol, 42, teared up as the Los Angeles Lakers unveiled his jersey in the rafters, right next to Kobe Bryant's, to his former teammate and close friend.

The Laker legend delivered a heartfelt speech during the ceremony, thanking the Lakers organization and fanbase for the honor. Gasol also thanked Vanessa Bryant, telling her he loves her and is "proud to be an uncle" to her "lovely girls."

Gasol has stood by Vanessa, 40, and her daughters — Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3 — since Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash along with seven others on January 26, 2020.

Pau Gasol speaks during his jersey retirement ceremony during the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers on March 7, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty

Gasol then told the crowd at the Crypto.com Arena, "I can't go on without talking about the person and the face that I don't see," referring to his late friend, Kobe. He described Kobe as someone who encouraged him to be a "better player" and "a better man overall."

As the crowd broke out into a "Kobe" chant, Gasol said, "I miss him so much, like many of us do. I love him; I wish he was here with Gigi, I really do. But, I think he'll be proud and he was looking forward to this moment. I love you, brother."

Kobe had previously shared his excitement for Gasol's retirement ceremony, in a clip the NBA shared on Tuesday night. "I really look forward to the day when he's there giving his speech at center court, in front of all the fans who have supported him over the years," said Kobe. "It's going to be an awesome night."

The retirement ceremony for Gasol was also the first time Vanessa had returned to the Lakers arena, previously known as Staples Center, since Kobe and Gigi's memorial service there on Feb. 24, 2020.

Gasol was drafted into the NBA in 2001 and began playing for the Los Angeles Lakers after he was traded to the team in 2008.

He played for the team until 2014 alongside Kobe, winning championships for the team in 2009 and 2010.

