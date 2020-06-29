The seven-hour livestream, which will also feature Dave Bautista, Ryan Murphy and more, will directly benefit UNICEF USA

Pau Gasol, Laurie Hernandez & More Will Play Games, Do Workouts on Amazon Live — for a Good Cause

Amazon is teaming up with some of the biggest professional athletes, trainers and celebrities for a seven-hour livestream to benefit UNICEF USA.

Athletes like Pau Gasol and Laurie Hernandez will appear on a livestream with Amazon on Tuesday, June 30, dubbed Stay Active for Summer, to take part in challenges and host workout classes for a good cause.

"From interactive full body workouts and guided meditations, to backyard competitions — this event has something for everyone," the event's press release reads.

It officially kicks off at 11 a.m. EST with a Volley and Cornhole Challenge between Olympic gold medalist Hernandez, LPGA star Danielle Kang and tennis pro Sloane Stephens.

Viewers can then tune in for a MNDFL Mediation course at 11:30, followed by a series of workout sessions, starting with Fitness Training for Beginners class with popular fitness professional Simeon Panda.

Toward the end of the livestream, fans will get to see a cornhole competition between NBA star Gasol and screenwriter and producer Ryan Murphy, known for his work on Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens and Pose.

The event will end with a ping pong and foul shot competition between actor and retired pro wrestler Dave Bautista and WWE superstar Titus O'Neil at 5:30 p.m. EST.

A full schedule of events is available on Amazon Live's Instagram page.

The virtual event will be available to anyone in the U.S. on Amazon.com/live using a desktop, mobile or Fire tablet. It can also be streamed via the Amazon Shopping App on Fire TV streaming devices.