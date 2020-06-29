Pau Gasol, Laurie Hernandez & More Will Play Games, Do Workouts on Amazon Live — for a Good Cause
The seven-hour livestream, which will also feature Dave Bautista, Ryan Murphy and more, will directly benefit UNICEF USA
Amazon is teaming up with some of the biggest professional athletes, trainers and celebrities for a seven-hour livestream to benefit UNICEF USA.
Athletes like Pau Gasol and Laurie Hernandez will appear on a livestream with Amazon on Tuesday, June 30, dubbed Stay Active for Summer, to take part in challenges and host workout classes for a good cause.
"From interactive full body workouts and guided meditations, to backyard competitions — this event has something for everyone," the event's press release reads.
It officially kicks off at 11 a.m. EST with a Volley and Cornhole Challenge between Olympic gold medalist Hernandez, LPGA star Danielle Kang and tennis pro Sloane Stephens.
Viewers can then tune in for a MNDFL Mediation course at 11:30, followed by a series of workout sessions, starting with Fitness Training for Beginners class with popular fitness professional Simeon Panda.
Toward the end of the livestream, fans will get to see a cornhole competition between NBA star Gasol and screenwriter and producer Ryan Murphy, known for his work on Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens and Pose.
The event will end with a ping pong and foul shot competition between actor and retired pro wrestler Dave Bautista and WWE superstar Titus O'Neil at 5:30 p.m. EST.
A full schedule of events is available on Amazon Live's Instagram page.
The virtual event will be available to anyone in the U.S. on Amazon.com/live using a desktop, mobile or Fire tablet. It can also be streamed via the Amazon Shopping App on Fire TV streaming devices.
According to a press release, viewers who tune in via desktop, mobile or Fire tablet will also be able to directly interact with the celebrities through a live chat.