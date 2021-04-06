The four-episode docuseries has been in production since 2019, Variety reported

New Docuseries About Basketball Star Pau Gasol to Be Released This Fall

Pau Gasol's life on and off the court will be explored in an upcoming documentary series about the former NBA star.

The four-episode docuseries about the athlete, 40, is expected to be released this fall, Variety confirmed Tuesday.

The series, which has been in production since 2019, is directed by Oriol Bosch and produced by PG Productions, RTG Features, and THINK450, which produces content for the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), Variety said.

According to Variety, the untitled series will explore "how an elite athlete says goodbye to the game they know and love, battling through the physical scars, emotional challenges, personal legacy, as well as new family commitments."

The Spain native began his sports career in Barcelona before coming to the United States for the NBA in 2001.

Along with his successful basketball career — Gasol won two NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and is a six-time NBA All-Star — the athlete is also a star soccer player. Gasol has also won three Olympic medals as part of Spain's national basketball team.

"There comes a time when a player's professional career must come to an end," Gasol said in a statement. "It won't be a happy time for me, but you have to be prepared for it as there will be a huge gap that I will have to fill. Hopefully this series helps shine a light on my state of mind as I contemplate what's next."

The athlete's final NBA game was in March 2019. A few months later, in May of that year, Gasol underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot.

Getting back to his roots, Gasol signed with FC Barcelona last month and hopes to take home the gold at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Gasol was also a close friend of late NBA star Kobe Bryant.

The basketball player and Bryant formed an especially close bond during their time on the Lakers, and Gasol has been a source of emotional support for the late athlete's wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their three daughters, Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and 21-month-old Capri.