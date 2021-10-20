"This is the story of someone who loves what he does and fights till the end to say goodbye the way he had dreamed," Pau Gasol said

Pau Gasol Chronicles Last Period of His Basketball Career Before Retirement in New Docuseries

Pau Gasol is letting fans into his life like never before.

On Wednesday, the NBA star, 41, shared the first trailer of his new Amazon Exclusive documentary series Pau Gasol: It's About the Journey.

The four episodes were filmed over the past two years and will show audiences the behind-the-scenes work Gasol put in to return to the basketball court after he underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot in May 2019, two months after he played his last NBA game.

Last March, the father of one returned to his native Spain and re-signed with FC Barcelona, where he began his professional career more than two decades ago. The docuseries also follows Gasol's journey to his last Summer Games representing the Spanish national team this year at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The upcoming project will also feature a conversation between Gasol and his former coach Phil Jackson as the athlete seeks advice about the next steps in his career and life.

"The series will portray how an elite athlete says goodbye to the game he knows and loves, struggling with physical scars and emotional challenges, while he builds his personal legacy and manages new family commitments and more personal projects," the streaming platform describes.

Pau Gasol Credit: Prime Video

Earlier this month, Gasol announced his retirement from basketball after a 19-year professional career. The international star, who was selected in the 2001 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, eventually helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to two consecutive titles in 2009 and 2010 along with Kobe Bryant.

"In this documentary, I tell the story behind my return to the court," Gasol said in a statement. "I think it's important for people to be aware that sometimes the road is not easy and it's full of setbacks, but the effort, will and passion for what you do is what leads you to keep moving forward and working hard to achieve your goals. This is the story of someone who loves what he does and fights till the end to say goodbye the way he had dreamed."

His many accolades include becoming the first Spanish player to win two NBA Championships and to be part of the NBA All-Star Game six times. In addition, Gasol won three Olympic medals (two silver and one bronze) during his five appearances with the Spanish national basketball team.