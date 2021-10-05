Pau Gasol, 2-Time NBA Champion, Announces Retirement from Basketball After 19-Year Career

Pau Gasol famously won two back-to-back NBA championships while playing alongside Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers

Former NBA player Pau Gasol, who helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to two consecutive titles in 2009 and 2010, announced his retirement from basketball on Tuesday after a two-decade career.

"I'm going to retire from professional basketball," the 41-year-old from Spain said during a live-streamed press conference. "It's a difficult decision after so many years, but it's a decision that I really thought over."

Gasol's retirement doesn't come as a surprise. In August, he announced he had played his last international basketball game following Spain's elimination from the Tokyo Olympics in the quarterfinals.

Gasol last appeared in an NBA game in 2019 after signing with the Milwaukee Bucks. His time with the team was short-lived after he sustained an ankle injury. He later joined the Portland Trailblazers but did not appear in a game.

Pau Gasol, Kobe Bryant Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol

Gasol was selected in the 2001 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies and quickly proved to be a formidable center in the NBA. But made his most significant mark in the league after the Lakers traded for him in 2008.

Paired with NBA star Kobe Bryant, the seven-footer made the team instant contenders for the NBA championship. Gasol helped to lead the Lakers to a Finals appearance that season, where they lost to the Boston Celtics.

The Lakers rebounded in 2009 to win the title against the Orlando Magic, led by the performances of Bryant and Gasol. It was Bryant's fourth championship and Gasol's first.

The team would earn their revenge against the Celtics a year later after beating them in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.

In his retirement speech, Gasol paid tribute to Bryant.

"I want to make a special mention to Kobe Bryant. I'd very much like him to be here but that's life," Gasol said of Bryant, who died in January 2020. "He taught me how to be a better leader, better competitor, what it meant to be a winner."