Patriots Running Back James White's Father Killed in Car Crash, Mom Hospitalized

Tyrone White, captain of the Miami-Dade Police Department and father of NFL player James White, died in a car accident over the weekend.

On Sunday, the New England Patriots running back, 28, did not take the field against the Seattle Seahawks after learning of his father's tragic death. The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed Tyrone's death in a statement, as CNN reports that Tyrone's wife Lisa was also involved in the crash and is currently hospitalized.

"I’m extremely saddened after learning of the passing of MDPD Captain Tyrone White earlier today as a result of an off-duty traffic crash in Broward County," MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez III said in a statement. "I offered his family my deepest condolences on behalf of his MDPD family. May he rest in eternal peace. Thank you for your service Capt. White. My sincere appreciation also goes out to Broward Sheriff's Office for your professionalism during this difficult time.”

Former Patriots star Tom Brady reacted to the news on Twitter, writing that James is his "forever teammate."

"So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate @SweetFeet_White. There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way...," wrote Brady. "James is one of them."

"Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son," he added. "And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend."

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson shared his condolences at a press conference after the game, which Seattle won 35-30. Wilson and White played college football together at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.