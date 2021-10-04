Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Showdown in New England

Mac Jones and the Patriots nearly spoiled Tom Brady's return to New England on Sunday, but Tampa Bay secured a win after their opponent missed a field goal in the final seconds of the game

While Mac Jones and the New England Patriots came up short in their game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, the team put up an admirable fight.

The Patriots lost to the Buccaneers 17-19 after a missed field goal in the closing moments of the game, handing Brady a victory in his return to the city he called home for 20 years. It was an emotional night that saw Patriots fans shower Brady, their former quarterback, with cheers before the game, only to emphatically boo him after kickoff.

Jones, the Patriots' 23-year-old rookie quarterback, finished with 31 of 40 completions, 275 passing yards, and two touchdowns, which helped New England earn a first-half lead before Brady and the Buccaneers came marching back.

"After the game, I got a chance to congratulate him on the win and he's a great quarterback," Jones said after he and Brady met following the game. "And yeah, he played well tonight and that's pretty much all there was to it."

"He just told me to keep my head up and keep working," Jones, a University of Alabama graduate, added.

With the Patriots now 1-3 to start the season, Jones admitted there is work to be done moving forward.

"I think just coming in and learning from a lot of the older guys, I have a long way to go, and I just try to put my best foot forward every day, and we all want to win," he said in a post-game press conference on Sunday. "So it sucks right now, but I think we have to take it for a positive and just trust our leaders."

"We have great leadership on the team, and I can do a better job in practice just being vocal, getting everybody going and I think we made strides but we just have to listen to our leaders and not lose hope," Jones continued. "We have a long season ahead and there's a lot of work to do and we have a lot of progress to make, so we will."