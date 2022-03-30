Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Presents $100K Donation to Massachusetts Boys and Girls Club

"Helping younger kids is kind of what my passion is," Mac Jones said of donating to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, Massachusetts

Mac Jones is giving back to Boston.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 23, presented the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, Massachusetts, with a $100,000 donation Tuesday, according to the official Patriots website.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jones visited the Boys and Girls club to make the donation. While there, he met hundreds of kids and spent time getting to know them in breakout rooms at the facility, according to CBS Boston. While visiting with the group, Jones learned a new handshake and played basketball.

mac jones Credit: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The pro athlete — who joined the Patriots in 2021 — said he welcomed the chance to get involved in the greater Boston community after volunteering in both high school and college.

"I've been super busy focused on football, but I want to be able to step out [in the community] like I did in college and high school," Jones said, per the Patriots website.

He added, "Helping younger kids is kind of what my passion is, young people, whether they like sports or not, to help them reach their dreams."

Jones even met with some aspiring football players at the Boys and Girls Club and watched one of the kids' game highlight reels.

Jones said the group of football players he met was "awesome," per Boston.com.

"I just told them to have fun and enjoy whatever level you're playing at," he said. "Some of them going to be playing D1 in college next year. So that's pretty impressive. I told 'em to have fun and enjoy the moment and don't take it for granted. That's pretty much all you can ask, is to work hard and keep your family, God — whatever you believe in first. Everything will take care of itself."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He added, "They have good hearts. Just talking with them today, meeting some of them, it is really cool to see all of them playing together and competing, having fun."

While Jones shared his own gift with the Boys and Girls club, he was also given a present by the organization to thank him for his time. The quarterback was presented with a homemade gift basket, plus a picture made by the group of children, according to CBS Boston.