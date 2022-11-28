Robert Kraft Lends Patriots Team Plane to UVA Football Players Traveling to Teammates' Funerals

Three University of Virginia football players were killed earlier this month when they were shot following a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C.

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

Published on November 28, 2022 05:11 PM
The New England Patriots plane
Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is helping University of Virginia football players travel to the funerals of three of their teammates who were killed in a shooting earlier this month.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old D'Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end; Devin Chandler, a junior wide receiver on the team; and Lavel Davis Jr., a junior wide receiver.

Jones Jr. shot the players after their bus returned to campus after traveling to D.C. to see a play, authorities said.

Perry and Chandler died at the scene, while Davis died in the hospital.

According to ESPN reporter Field Yates, the Patriots sent their team plane to Charlottesville "to help players get to the three funerals of their fallen teammates held in three different states."

PEOPLE reached out to the team for comment on Monday afternoon.

"Classy move by the organization," Yates wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler. Virginia Sports (3)

A Patriots spokesperson confirmed to NBC Sports that Kraft loaned the plane at no charge.

Per NBC Sports, Perry's funeral happened Saturday in Florida, while Chandler's funeral occurred in Virginia Beach.

Davis Jr.'s memorial is scheduled for Wednesday in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Jones Jr. faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

University of Virginia Police Chief Timothy Longo previously said that Jones had a prior incident involving a weapon in February 2021 but allegedly had not reported the incident to the university as required.

According to Charlottesville's Daily Progress, Jones is from Petersburg, Virginia, and had been on the UVA football roster in 2018, but did not play.

His next court date is scheduled for December, CBS News reports.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the victims' families to help defray funeral costs.

The fundraiser for Lavel Davis Jr. can be found here.

The fundraiser for Devin Chandler can be found here.

The fundraiser for D'Sean Perry can be found here.

GoFundMe has verified each fundraiser to PEOPLE.

