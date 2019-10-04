Patriots’ Julian Edelman Recalls Story About Running Into a Naked Bill Belichick in a Hot Tub

Julian Edelman won’t soon forget his first run-in with legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The wide receiver, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2009, recalled one of his first encounters with Belichick for a deleted scene in his Showtime documentary, 100%: Julian Edelman.

At the start of his career, Edelman explains, he was working out late at night at the team facility when he spotted Belichick on a treadmill watching a film. Feeling nervous about potentially being caught in a one-on-one conversation with Belichick — who had already won multiple Super Bowls by that time — Edelman left the area as fast as he could.

“That’s the last thing I would want at that time of my life and career,” he explains in the deleted scene, “because then I’d have to engage in a potential conversation and I don’t know if I had the stamina for that at that time.”

After some time had passed, Edelman went to take a dip in the team’s hot tub. Lo and behold, a certain someone had already beaten him to it.

“I just so happen to walk by the hot tub and coach is in the hot tub,” Edelman, 33, recalls. “Obviously, I came in the room to go in the hot tub. But then we made eye contact and my natural instinct was to turn around like I was gonna leave.”

Likely not in the mood to make conversation either, Belichick stood up from the hot tub to make his exit, revealing he wasn’t wearing any swim trunks.

“Then I saw that he saw that I was in there and then he got up and got out,” explains Edelman, who won Super Bowl MVP after the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in February.

“We’re supposed to have shorts on. Supposed to have shorts. But I guess at 11 o’clock, when you’re the GOAT of coaching you go wherever you want, free — free ball,” he continues. “So I had to hide my absolute face of terror after seeing what I saw and sit in the hot tub.”

Edelman, trying to find a way to salvage the awkward situation, then brought up to Belichick how impressed he was that he was there at such a late hour of the night.

“I was sitting there I was like in so much disbelief of everything that was happening, going on that night that I potentially wanted to try and make some small talk with him,” Edelman says. “And I don’t know where I got the confidence but I asked him, ‘Coach, it’s pretty amazing that you’re here this late.’ “

Belichick, known for being straight to the point, simply replied, “It beats being a plumber. See you tomorrow.’”

100%: Julian Edelman is now streaming on Showtime.