Patriots Suspend Video Producer Involved in Filming Bengals Sideline for Web Series

The New England Patriots have suspended the video producer involved in filming the Bengals sideline in Cleveland earlier this month.

A league source confirmed to the Boston Globe on Sunday that Dave Mondillo, a longtime full-time employee of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, has been placed on temporary leave.

Mondillo released a statement after his suspension, reiterating — as the Patriots had done before him — that filming of the Bengals sideline was for a web series and not for the team’s personal benefit.

“On Dec. 8, I was doing what I have done for what I have for more than 18 years — working to produce high-quality content that tells the unique, behind-the-scenes stories of people, players, and the organization,” Mondillo said, according to Boston.com. “It never occurred to me that my actions and the actions of my crew would be misconstrued.”

“Our department was charged with completing four ‘Do Your Job’ segments before the end of the year,” he continued. “One of the segments was to follow a pro scout throughout his week to show the audience what his job entails.”

Mondillo went on to elaborate that he had “obtained permission and received credentials” for the Cincinnati Bengals-Cleveland Browns game. He said the production team set up in the press box and filmed the Patriots scout watching the game while panning back and forth to the game itself.

“At that point, I went to the restroom and when I came back, my cameraman was told to stop shooting by someone from the NFL and he was joined by two others from the Bengals organization and an additional NFL security person,” he recalled. “We stopped shooting immediately when asked to do so and cooperated fully. We had a detailed exchange about who we were and why we were there and what they wanted us to do.”

“I gave the Sony SXS card to NFL security and we complied with their request, packed up, and went home,” Mondillo said. “I had no intention to provide footage to football operations, I did not provide any footage, and I was never asked to do so.”

The Patriots confirmed in their statement that they had video crew at the Bengals-Browns game on Sunday. The team explained that they were sent there to film for a series called Do Your Job, which includes “behind-the-scenes features on various departments within the organization” for Patriots.com.

According to the Patriots, the crew was specifically filming a scout for a feature on the Patriots’ scouting department.

“While we sought and were granted credentialed access from the Cleveland Browns for the video crew, our failure to inform the Bengals and the League was an unintended oversight,” the team said in their statement. “In addition to filming the scout, the production crew — without specific knowledge of League rules — inappropriately filmed the field from the press box.”

They added that “there was no intention of using the footage for any other purpose.”

“We understand and acknowledge that our video crew, which included independent contractors who shot the video, unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box.”

Once the video crew was questioned, they turned over all their footage to the league and cooperated accordingly, the Patriots said.

“While aware that one of the scouts was being profiled for a Do Your Job episode, our football staff had no other involvement whatsoever in the planning, filming or creative decisions made during the production of these features,” the team said.

The Patriots concluded their lengthy statement by saying that they “accept full responsibility for the actions of our production crew at the Browns-Bengals game.”

Bill Belichick, Patriots head coach, told WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” show on Dec. 9 that the team’s football operations is not involved with the production team: “Again, I have nothing to do with the TV production shows and stuff like that. I have no idea what they do. Or what their projects are and everything else.”

“As I understand it, they were videotaping him, trying to show kind of what an advance scout does, or something Iike that, I don’t know,” he said. “You’ll have to wait to see the show I guess and see how it’s presented.”