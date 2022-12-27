Patriots Fan Who Was Harassed By Raiders Fan Welcomed By New England's Robert Kraft to Owner's Suite

Patriots fan Jerry Edmond was harassed by a Raiders fan in Las Vegas last week and went viral for remaining calm during the one-sided heated interaction

Published on December 27, 2022 12:42 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Becker/AP/Shutterstock (13672976a) New England Patriots chief executive officer Robert Kraft applauds on the side lines before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, in Las Vegas Patriots Raiders Football, Las Vegas, United States - 18 Dec 2022
New England Patriots fan Jerry Edmond was harassed by a Raiders fan in Las Vegas last week and went viral for remaining calm during the one-sided incident. This week, he was invited to sit with Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the owner's suite.

On Dec. 18, Edmond's team was losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, when a woman verbally abused him for rooting for the Patriots at a Raiders home game.

"I'd like to thank everyone for all the kind words," he wrote on Twitter after last week's video circulated online with accolades for his cool composure. "I'm the Patriots' fan in the video, my name is Jerry Edmond and that was my first ever NFL game. I didn't want to ruin my experience by retaliating toward that woman, so I kept my cool."

This week, Edmond's good behavior was rewarded at the team's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

"You represent us," the Patriots' official Twitter wrote in a Dec. 24 post followed by red and blue heart emojis. "Robert Kraft welcomes Jerry Edmond to @GilletteStadium."

In the NFL team's attached video, Robert Kraft is seen commending the young man and gifting him some Pats swag, as Edmond glows with a huge smile on his face.

"I tell ya, what you did was so classy, and you represent what our whole franchise is about," Kraft praised in the posted video.

"Robert Kraft got homeboy in the owner's suite drinking the good stuff. That's wassup. The brother deserved it," sports journalist Robert Littal wrote alongside a shared social media pic of Edmond and Kraft side-by-side during the game.

In last week's video captured by a fellow game-goer, a woman in a Raiders jersey could be seen getting in Edmond's face, screaming and berating him for no apparent reason other than being a Patriots fan.

"Someone find me this man. I owe him a beer. Entire game this lady was chirping at him for CHEERING for the Patriots in "her" stadium," spectator @BabzOnTheMic wrote on Twitter with the attached video. "He stayed calm after seeing the worst loss ever. I know I wouldn't. He deserves some love," they added.

Though the Pats lost again to the Bengals after their loss in Las Vegas, it didn't take away from the positive gesture.

"Words cannot express how grateful l am for this experience. I want to thank @BabzOnTheMic, @patriots, and everyone that was so kind to me and pushing this story out there with their comments. I will never forget this moment," Edmond wrote in an updated Twitter post.

"Thank you. God Bless you all and Happy Holidays."

