New England Patriots Draft Pick Justin Rohrwasser Says He Will Have Controversial Tattoo Removed

New England Patriots draftee Justin Rohrwasser says he plans to remove his controversial tattoo that reportedly relates to an anti-government right-wing group.

Rorhwasser, a kicker whom the team selected in the fifth round of the NFL draft Saturday, told CBS Boston — WBZ-TV — in an interview published Monday that he was unaware of the meaning behind his Three Percenters tattoo.

According to USA Today, the Anti-Defamation League classifies the Three Percenters as an "anti-government" organization. The group says on its website its goal "is to utilize the failsafes put in place by our founders to rein in an overreaching government and push back against tyranny."

The Three Percenters claims it is not anti-government, "so long as the government abides by the Constitution, doesn't overstep its bounds, and remains 'for the people and by the people.' "

Rohrwasser's ink depicts the Roman numerals for three, III, surrounded by stars. He got it inked on his left arm when he was 18 years old.

"The first time I found out what it was linked to was Saturday," Rohrwasser, 23, told CBS Boston.

"As soon as I saw what it was linked to on Saturday, at exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body," the athlete said. "I said cover it up but I want to get it removed from my body. It's shameful that I had it on there ignorantly."

Rohrwasser explained that the tattoo "was described to me as the percentage of colonists that rose up against the government of the British."

"I was like, ‘Wow, that is such an American sentiment, a patriotic sentiment,’ " he said. "Coming from a military family, I thought that really spoke to me. I always was proud to be an American. I’m very proud to be an American.”

The athlete profusely apologized for having the controversial ink on his arm.

"I’m sorry for all my [friends] and family that have to defend me," he shared. "Putting them in that compromising position is one of the biggest regrets I'll ever have. To them I'm sorry, and I'm going to learn from this. I'm going to take ownership of it... No matter what, that's not who I am and hopefully you all will find that out."

Rohrwasser, who previously played college football at Marshall University, was the top kicker in this year's NFL draft. He is replacing Stephen Grostkowski, who was released by the Patriots last month after 14 seasons.