Patriots Coach Bill Belichick's Mom Dies of Natural Causes at 98

Jeannette Belichick died of natural causes on Monday in Annapolis, Maryland

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's mother, Jeannette Belichick, has died, club spokesperson Stacey James confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday.

Jeannette died on Monday of natural causes in Annapolis, Maryland, James told ESPN and USA Today. She was 98.

Bill's father, Steve, died in 2005 at 85.

Jeannette and Steve met in the 1940s when she was teaching foreign language at Hiram College in Ohio and he was the coach of the football, basketball, and track teams, according to ESPN and USA Today.

They got married in 1950 and welcomed Bill, their only child, two years later.

According to the Hiram College's website, Bill, 68, made a generous donation to the school in 2015 in honor of his parents.

The Jeannette Munn Belichick '42 Endowed Fund was created to provide support to the school library, while the space on the first floor of the school library was named the Jeannette Munn Belichick '42 Reading Room. The school also opened the Coach Steve Belichick Olympic Training Center.