Cam Newton Says Replacing Tom Brady as Patriots Quarterback Is ‘the Elephant in the Room’

NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who recently signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, is opening up about being the replacement for Tom Brady, saying it's "the elephant in the room."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

" 'You know who [you're] coming after?' I'm like, 'Yeah, great.' What he was, what he is, is great, needs no even talking about it," Newton, 31, said of Brady, 42. "But one thing about it, though: Coach [Josh] McDaniels, you're able to call some stuff that you ain't ever been able to call now."

"You're getting a dog. You're getting one of these ticked-off dogs too,” the former Carolina Panthers player added. “And I'm looking at the schedule and I'm like, 'Who we're playing? That team passed on me! OK, that team passed on me. They could've came and got me.'"

Brady announced in March that he decided to sign with the Buccaneers after previously sharing that he would be leaving the Patriots following 20 years with the New England team.

“Excited, humble and hungry … if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” he shared on Instagram at the time. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

Brady added, “I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1.”

Image zoom Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

News of Newton’s deal with the Patriots dropped late last month, with the quarterback sharing on Instagram and Twitter, “I hope you're ready!! #LetsGoPats." According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is reportedly worth up to $7.5 million.

Shortly after, Newton reflected on his career with the Carolina Panthers in a vlog, titled "Farewell Carolina, Hello New England," from his YouTube channel.

In the footage, Newton spoke candidly from his Atlanta home gym on March 17 – which was the day the Panthers announced they gave him permission to seek a trade – bringing the athlete's nine-year run with Carolina to an end.

"Right now, like I'm angry, I just feel let down but at the same time, I'm not bitter," the athlete said in the vlog. "I know since the first day I came into this league, that this day was gonna come. I've been with the organization, a great organization, for as long as I've been in the NFL. I'm sad for this day to come. But, at the end of the day, in the famous words of Nipsey [Hussle], 'The marathon continues.' "