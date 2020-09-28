"I wake up every morning missing the hell out of my children," Cam Newton said

Patriots' Cam Newton on Why He Hasn't Moved Family to Massachusetts: 'This Is a Business Trip for Me'

Cam Newton is anticipating that New England may not be his home for good.

The NFL quarterback, 31, appeared on The Greg Hill Show, a WEEI sports radio show, on Monday morning, where he revealed that he hasn't moved his family to Massachusetts, despite signing a one-year deal with the New England Patriots to replace Tom Brady as quarterback.

"The whole decision, and not to keep beating a dead horse, this is a business trip for me," Newton said. "The fact that I don’t have none of my children here in Boston with me and the fact that I haven’t been able to see them on a regularity, that’s angry in itself for me."

"I wake up every morning missing the hell out of my children," said the athlete, "and knowing that if I don’t do what I am supposed to do, then this could be good riddance for me. That is as serious as I am making it and that’s as serious it is."

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback said he hopes to have his children come to Boston "sooner or later" — but acknowledged that "when you have young children and COVID pandemic, it's kind of hard."

"So, through it all, you can't FaceTime them enough because their kitchen is similar to mine," he said. "They don't know how to handle the phone, things like that. That's one of many different things you just wake up to and ask yourself, 'What's your purpose?' "

"I'm a very family-orientated person," Newton explained, "I'm a very hands-on dad and the fact that people don't realize because they are jaded by the outfit that I wear, they are jaded by the energy on the field, they are jaded by the football figure of who I am."

Newton signed a reported $7.5 million deal with the Patriots in June after playing for the Carolina Panthers from 2011-19, during which he led the team to three straight NFC South titles from 2013 to 2015, as well as Super Bowl 50 in 2016, where the team came up short against the Denver Broncos.