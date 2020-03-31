Former Tennis Player and ESPN Commentator Patrick McEnroe Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Image zoom Clive Brunskill/Getty

Patrick McEnroe has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The former tennis player and ESPN commentator, 53, opened up about his diagnosis in a Twitter video on Monday, telling his followers that he’s been self-isolating in the basement of his home in Westchester County, New York, for “11 days” after coming down with “some minor symptoms.”

“My test just came back positive. I just got it this morning,” he said, explaining he got examined at a drive-thru testing site. “It did come back positive — that’s the bad news.”

He continued, “The good news is: I feel fine. My symptoms have passed. I feel really 100 percent.”

McEnroe went on praise his wife, Broadway star Melissa Errico, for “taking care of the house” while the family has been in “full quarantine … for well over two weeks.”

The 1989 French Open winner went on to encourage fans to take proper precaution and remain at home during the coronavirus crisis, ending his video with an inspirational message to those fighting the highly respiratory illness.

“Let’s get this thing. Let’s nail this thing,” he said. “I’m an example of someone that’s been able to fight through it and I’m doing absolutely fine. Thoughts and prayers to all the people struggling with this.”

“We gotta do our part. We gotta listen and we gotta stay home,” he added.

McEnroe has since received an outpouring of love from the tennis community.

“Hang in there Cap,” Andy Roddick responded, while retired tennis player Yevgeny Kafelnikov tweeted, “🙏 👊.”

Meanwhile, McEnroe’s older brother and tennis star John McEnroe tweeted, “Call me. I miss you.”

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

At first, this coronavirus was contained to China, but Wuhan is a major transportation hub with hundreds of flights leaving and landing from the city of 11 million each day. Soon, as people flew from the area to different countries, the coronavirus reached more countries, including the United States.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been at least 183,532 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 3,727 deaths from coronavirus-related illness. The U.S. now has the most cases in the world, well ahead of China and Italy.

Worldwide, there are now 839,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 41,343 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.