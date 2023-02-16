Patrick Mahomes Wears the Same Pair of Red Underwear for Every NFL Game, Says Chiefs' Chad Henne

Is Patrick Mahomes superstitious?

According to Chad Henne — the Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback who announced he would would retire following the Chiefs' Super Bowl win — Mahomes wears the same pair of red underwear for every single NFL game.

Henne gave fans a glimpse into Mahomes' game-day prep during his appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast.

"He has a baseball background, so he has to have a certain thing each and every day," Henne, 37, said of his former teammate, 27, on the podcast episode. "He comes in, he does his work. His notes are written out a certain way. Same pair of underwear, which probably not a lot of people know, on game day. He's been wearing it since I've been part of it."

When pressed by host Adam Schefter to provide more details on Mahomes' underwear, Henne added, "They're red. I'm not sure if they're Hanes or if they're Lululemon, but it's one or two of those brands, and ever since he comes in the locker room — boom, it's right there. I'll be stretching, and like I said, you just glimpse up, and you're like, 'Damn, kid's wearing them again.' This definitely has to be a superstition and a good-luck charm, for sure."

Henne then confirmed it's "briefs" that Mahomes prefers.

In addition to dressing for success, Henne also spoke to the Chiefs quarterback's detailed level of preparation going into every game.

"His preparation is unbelievable, how he goes about it," Henne said of Mahomes. "He knows exactly how many plays are in each section on [head coach] Andy Reid's call sheet. If it's off by one play, it's going to be mentioned that week. He dives into it deeply, and it's fun to watch each and every day."

Mahomes was recently named Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl after his team beat the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38-35 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

During a ceremony after the game, Mahomes was asked whether he believes the Chiefs are a "dynasty" now that they have won two Super Bowls in four seasons.

"I'm not gonna say dynasty yet," Mahomes said. "We're not done yet!"

Mahomes' big win comes after the NFL star led the league in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), offensive yards (5,614), and offensive TDs (45) during the season. He was also named the 2022 regular season MVP.

After Mahomes was named the 2022 MVP, his wife, Brittany, opened up about his work ethic.

"No one truly sees the grind and the effort and how many hours you're putting in around the clock, behind the scenes, day in and day out," she said in a video.

Mahomes was also crowned MVP of the 2020 Super Bowl, during which the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.