Patrick Mahomes to 'Support Healthy Football Practices' with Free Youth Coaching Clinics in Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is hoping to help a new generation of football stars in Missouri.

The NFL star, 25, alongside his charity, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, and USA Football announced on Monday that they will be hosting three youth football coaching clinics — free for coaches to sign up for.

Leading the clinics are Webb City High School coach John Roderique who has led his Cardinals to 12 state championships and Mike Bellers, who is a Metro St. Louis Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer and former Rockwood Summit High School Coach.

Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes | Credit: David Eulitt/Getty

The collaboration between Mahomes' foundation and USA Football will help coaches teach youth football players based on their age, skill level, and the type of football games they are playing.

"Smart coaching can make a lasting and positive impact on kids and their sports development," Mahomes said in a statement. "I'm happy to partner with USA Football to support healthy football practices for coaches and youth athletes across the K.C. region."

The free clinics are set to take place on July 27, July 31 and Aug. 7.

Additionally, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and USA Football announced they will give $2,000 operating grants to 15 area youth leagues across Missouri.

"Patrick's commitment to kids through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is immense and uncommon," USA Football chief executive Scott Hallenbeck said in a statement.

Hallenbeck added, "We value Patrick's friendship and love of the game to deliver best-in-class coach training and grants to help elevate youth football programs throughout Greater Kansas City."

Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes | Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Applicants for the coaching clinic can sign up here. Applicants for the $2,000 grants can sign up here.