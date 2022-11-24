NFL BFFs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce 'Can't Even Put Into Words' Their Love for Each Other

The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning duo are inseparable, on and off the field: "He's just the life of the party," Mahomes says of Kelce

Published on November 24, 2022 10:00 AM
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Photo: Amazon

The Kansas City Chiefs had just eked out a narrow win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10 when tight end Travis Kelce's post-game interview was interrupted by a familiar face: teammate Patrick Mahomes. "I love this dude right here, baby!" the quarterback cried as he ran over and wrapped Kelce in a hug. "This my dawg!"

The candid display of affection was par for the course for Kelce, 33, and Mahomes, 27, who have been teammates and close friends since the latter was a first-round draft pick for the Chiefs in 2017.

Their bromance is such that even Mahomes' wife Brittany poked fun at their connection, sharing a clip of the interview to Twitter and joking that she was "getting jealous of this love." When Mahomes and Brittany, his high school sweetheart, tied the knot in Hawaii in March, Kelce was by the athlete's side as a groomsman — and Kelce's then-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, even served as one of Brittany's bridesmaids.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Amazon

"He's just the life of the party," Mahomes says of Kelce. "He makes every single person feel like they're the most important person in the world. He has that natural gift to really embrace and show love to everybody."

Together, the pair has enjoyed success in football and beyond: they celebrated a Super Bowl victory in 2019, and also won the 8AM Golf Invitational as a duo in April before hitting the links once more in July at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

Kelce says he "can't even put it into words" the impact Mahomes has had on him, and marvels at "how much work we put in together and how much fun we have together." For Kelce, being able to extend that affinity onto the field is priceless.

"To go put our entire goals, dreams, aspirations out there and bleed for every single person on this team," he says, "is a fun experience."

