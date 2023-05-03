Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Will Compete Against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for The Match

This year's edition of the golf tournament will pit the NBA and NFL stars against one another on June 29 in Las Vegas

Natasha Dye
Published on May 3, 2023
Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty, William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty

It'll be the battle of the best friends at this year's edition of Capital One's The Match.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and Excel Sports Management announced that Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will compete against Kansas City Chiefs champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for the annual golf tournament on June 29.

Mahomes, 27, and Curry, 35, both two-time MVPs in their leagues, have previously competed in the golf tournament, but both superstars came up short in their first appearances.

In 2020, Curry and Peyton Manning lost to Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson, while Mahomes and Josh Allen were defeated by Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers last year. Both will look to get their first win in the tournament this time around.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Carmen Mandato/Getty

Thompson and Kelce, both 33, will debut on The Match this summer alongside their teammates and close friends.

Curry should feel confident coming into the competition as a seasoned pro on the green, but Mahomes and Kelce may have the upper hand, considering they've put in time as a pair on a golf course before.

The NFL stars won the 8AM Golf Invitational as a duo in April before hitting the links once more in July at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

Smart TV
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Amazon

Both teams are known for their dominance in their sport — Curry and Thompson have won four NBA titles together for the Warriors, while Mahomes and Kelce secured their second Super Bowl win this year.

But the superstar pals have also become fan-favorites for sports fans through their continued friendship and teamwork, athletic and not.

Kelce told PEOPLE in Novemeber he "can't even put it into words" the impact Mahomes has had on him, and marvels at "how much work we put in together and how much fun we have together." For Kelce, being able to extend that affinity onto the field is priceless.

Smart TV
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Amazon

"To go put our entire goals, dreams, aspirations out there and bleed for every single person on this team," he said, "is a fun experience."

The Match serves as a platform to support various philanthropical organizations. Over seven editions of the tournament, The Match has raised more than $35 million for various organizations and has donated more than 27 million meals to Feeding America.

TNT will exclusively air the 12-hole event on Thursday, June 29, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET from Wynn Las Vegas.

