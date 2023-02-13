Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs Party with The Chainsmokers After Super Bowl Win

Work hard, play hard!

After the Chiefs' big 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the team partied in style with The Chainsmokers.

The Super Bowl champs joined the group on stage at the Hyatt Regency Resort and Spa after the victory, where they danced and drank with fans and friends — and Mahomes' mom Randi — during the star-studded concert.

The Chainsmokers shared epic shots from the celebration with both Kansas City stars on their Instagram story on Sunday night.

Kelce, 33, and Mahomes, 27, were all smiles as they danced the night away with the "Closer" music group.

DJ Khaled, Jason Derulo and Tech N9ne also performed at the celebration. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid even joined the guys on stage at one point to revel in the moment.

Patrick's mother Randi shared celebratory shots of her family to her social media page after the game.

Randi first posed for a selfie with — who else — the Kelce brothers' mom Donna on the field after her son brought home the win. She wrote "Moms life" over the photo, which she posted to her Instagram story.

Randi also posted a sweet photo with Patrick and his siblings, brother Jackson Mahomes and half-sister Mia Randall, after the game.

Jackson, who is widely known by Patrick's fans for his social media presence, congratulated his brother on Instagram after the win, writing, "SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS" and shared additional shots from the field.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, Brittany Mahomes can be heard yelling, "He did it!" while running onto the field after the win.

Brittany also shared footage of Patrick holding up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a ceremony after the win. Another video shared on Brittany's Instagram Story showed Patrick holding the couple's young daughter, Sterling Skye, as confetti fell around them.

Sunday's Super Bowl win is Patrick and the Chiefs' second championship in four seasons.

Mahomes previously won in 2020, when he helped the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV.

During a ceremony after the game, Mahomes was asked whether he believes the Chiefs are a "dynasty" now that he has earned his second Super Bowl title. "I'm not gonna say dynasty yet," Mahomes said. "We're not done yet!"

The 27-year-old NFL star led the league in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), offensive yards (5,614), and offensive TDs (45) during the season. He was also named the 2022 regular season MVP.

"No one truly sees the grind and the effort and how many hours you're putting in around the clock, behind the scenes, day in and day out," Brittany said in a video after Patrick earned the NFL MVP honor.