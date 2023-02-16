Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Chug Beers and Take Shots at Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade

The Kansas City Chiefs stars celebrated with thousands of fans on Wednesday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on February 16, 2023 12:47 PM
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and teammates celebrate during the Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo: Reed Hoffmann/AP/Shutterstock

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their 2023 Super Bowl win with a parade on Wednesday.

Fans lined the streets of Kansas City, Missouri — with some arriving as early as 6 a.m. — to catch a glimpse of the 2023 Vince Lombardi Trophy winners, and the Chiefs stars did not disappoint.

Mahomes, Travis Kelce and their family and friends chugged beers and greeted fans during the epic celebration. Mahomes, 27, wore his customized WWE Championship belt and danced with his wife Brittany.

In their speeches, Mahomes and Kelce called out the "haters" who said the Chiefs wouldn't win the Super Bowl this year.

"The AFC West said we were rebuilding. I'm going to be honest with you: I don't know what rebuilding means," Mahomes said to cheers from the crowd, according to the Kansas City Star. "In our rebuilding year, we're world champs!"

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds on to the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he rides in a victory parade through downtown Kansas City
Patrick Mahomes. Colin E Braley/AP/Shutterstock

"The haters were saying that the Chiefs would never make the playoffs. Pppuh," Kelce added, with a noise of disgust. "The haters were saying the Chiefs were done. Pppphhuh!"

In an Instagram story, Mahomes posted a photo of the excited Chiefs fans and wrote, "Let's get this thing started!!"

The Super Bowl MVP saluted Chiefs Nation as he downed a Coors Light from on top of the team's double-decker bus. Matt Nagy, the team's QB coach, helped keep the NFL star from falling while he enjoyed the victory beer.

Donna Kelce was also in Kansas City for the parade, where she waved to fans from atop the team's bus. At one point during the celebration, Travis, 33, threw back a shot of Fireball whiskey as fans cheered.

Kansas City Chiefs.
L: Caption Kansas City Chiefs. PHOTO: Colin E Braley/AP/Shutterstock
R: Caption . PHOTO: Reed Hoffmann/AP/Shutterstock

Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Super Bowl victory is the second in quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career, and the third for head coach Andy Reid. The franchise last won in 2020, when they beat the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City took their first lead of the game with a touchdown less than two minutes into the fourth, then scored a second touchdown to bring the score to 35-27. Philadelphia tied it at 35-35 on Hurts' third rushing touchdown of the game.

The Chiefs sealed their victory with a last-second field goal, ending the game with a score of 38-35.

