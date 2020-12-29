Pat Mahomes Says He's 'Thankful' After Engagement, Fiancée's Pregnancy: 'Bigger Than Football'

The Super Bowl MVP also said that his goal for 2021 is "to be the best father I could possibly be"

Patrick Mahomes is grateful for the blessings that 2020 brought him.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, said in a recent interview with KCSP 610 Sports Radio that the best thing that happened to him this past year was a "tie" between his engagement to Brittany Matthews and the subsequent news that the pair are expecting their first child together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Those things are special, that you don't get to happen a lot in your life," he said. "Being able to be a dad and being able to get married here soon, I’m truly thankful for that."

"I mean, [winning] the Super Bowl was awesome as well," Mahomes added, "but those things change your life, and it’s bigger than football."

Mahomes also revealed that his major goal for 2021 — other than winning yet another Super Bowl title — is all about being the perfect father to his baby girl.

"I would say just to be the best father I could possibly be," he said. "This will be a new thing for me, first-time dad. Being able to experience that and go through that, I want to do whatever I can to make our little girl's life as best as it can possibly be."

Image zoom Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes | Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Matthews, 25, announced that she is expecting back on Sept. 29 with an Instagram post featuring two photos with her fiancé, in which she held up a sonogram as Mahomes hugged her belly.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," Matthews wrote at the time. The athlete shared a close-up photo of the sonogram to his own Instagram feed, captioning the post with a red heart emoji.

The longtime couple — who began dating in their teens — got engaged earlier that month, when Mahomes popped the question following the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony and one day after Matthews' birthday.

Image zoom Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes | Credit: Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

Image zoom Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes | Credit: Melissa and Beth Photography

Also this year, Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension that ties him to the Chiefs through the 2031 season.