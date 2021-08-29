Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancée Brittany Matthews with 26th Birthday Party: 'So Dang Special'

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, who got engaged in September 2020, plan to tie the knot in 2022

Patrick Mahomes surprised his fiancée Brittany Matthews with a secret celebration for her 26th birthday.

Matthews shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Story from Saturday evening's festivities. First, she showed off a trio of beautiful dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, the night before. "@patrickmahomes surprised me with outfits to wear," she wrote.

In a clip from Saturday night, Matthews wore the red dress she received as the couple heads to the mystery event.

"Birthday shenanigans are beginning, and I don't know where I'm going!" she said before panning the camera over to Mahomes, who simply nodded and smiled at the camera without revealing the destination.

After arriving, Mahomes led his fiancée past an entrance decorated with balloons spelling out "26."

"Look how pretty!" she exclaimed in the clip as Mahomes tossed her a thumbs-up. She then walked through the door into a room with high-top tables draped in blue cloths and asked, "Where the frick are we?"

Around the corner, Matthews was escorted to a romantic outdoor setting with a table set for two overlooking the city. The couple then toasted the occasion in a Boomerang with some special drinks from a custom cocktail menu bearing her name.

"Thank you so much for making my birthday so dang special," she captioned a smiling snap of her soon-to-be husband on the next slide.

Then came time for the biggest surprise of the night.

While the two were dining outside, many of their friends and family had quietly gathered inside the venue. As they came inside, a DJ told the crowd to "make some noise" for the birthday girl, who was visibly stunned in a series of Instagram Story videos captured by loved ones, including Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson.

Matthews reacted to the surprise by jumping for joy. She danced with Patrick briefly in celebration as the song "Birthday Chick" by Trap Beckham played before she wrapped him in a sweet embrace in front of the crowd.

Later in the evening, Matthews switched into the sparkly white dress before guests sang "Happy Birthday" to her. She later posted a blurry photo of her and Mahomes sharing a kiss.

The NFL star proposed to Matthews in September 2020 on the same day he received his first Super Bowl championship ring. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sterling Skye, five months later on Feb. 20.