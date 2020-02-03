Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs Wins Super Bowl 2020 MVP

Patrick Mahomes can now add Super Bowl MVP to his resume.

After a game that pitted the NFL’s best offense against its best defense, Mahomes helped to lead the Chiefs to victory against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday.

While Mahomes had two uncharacteristic interceptions, he was instrumental in the Chiefs’ victory. The Chiefs ended the first quarter with a four-point lead. But San Francisco bounced back and tied the game 10-10 at the end of the first half.

In the third quarter, the 49ers came out strong, scoring 10 points while keeping the Chiefs scoreless to go up 20-10. Kansas City finally got back into the game with a late touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 20-17. Then, with just under three minutes left, the Chiefs claimed the lead with a touchdown to make the score 24-20. That was then followed up by one final touchdown to seal the game with a score of 31-20.

The MVP honor caps off a tremendous season for the Chiefs.

Mahomes has long been deemed a rising star in the league thanks to his impressive passing ability. Likened to an NFL equivalent of a point guard, the 24-year-old has put on spectacular performances all season that has made Kansas City an offensive juggernaut.

Leading into the Super Bowl, Mahomes completed 65.7 percent of his passes for eight touchdowns with no interceptions. Even when the Chiefs find themselves in a major deficit, Mahomes has proven to be capable of willing the team to victory.

This was especially true when Kansas City was in a hole during their playoff matchup against the Houston Texans on Jan. 12. After finding themselves down by 24 points, the Chiefs gained the lead before heading into halftime.

San Francisco remained an intimidating team all season long and into the playoffs, thanks to their running game and defense. While their passing plays have largely taken a back seat, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been instrumental in their success. The 28-year-old was previously a back-up for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Considering Kansas City’s’ offense and San Francisco’s defense heading into Super Bowl LIV, many NFL fans were interested to see whether the old adage, “defense wins championships,” would remain true.

Thanks to this year’s MVP, we have an answer.