Patrick Mahomes Makes History as He Signs $450 Million Contract Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year contract extension which is said to be the "largest contract in sports history," according to his agent

Patrick Mahomes is making history yet again.

On Monday, the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs announced that they signed their star quarterback to a 10-year contract extension that ties him to the team through the 2031 season.

Mahomes, 24, who previously won the NFL MVP award and led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship last season, is under a contract that his agent says is the most lucrative in sports history.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $450 million over the 10-year period and could be worth up to $503 million. The extension includes a $140 million injury guarantee, as well as a no-trade clause.

In an Instagram post, Mahomes' agent, Chris Cabott, praised the historic contract, writing, "First half billion dollar player in sports history. Largest contract in sports history. First time NFL player has been the highest paid player in sports history."

"This is a significant moment for our franchise and for the Chiefs Kingdom," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt shared in a statement. "Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports."

He added, "He's an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I'm delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come."

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid also chimed in and expressed his excitement of coaching Mahomes, sharing in a statement, "I've had the privilege of coaching a lot of incredible athletes and special people in my career, and Patrick is without question on that list of players."

He continued, "He's a natural leader and always grinding, whether that's on the field, in the weight room or watching film. He wants to be the best."

Mahomes tweeted about the deal following the announcement, sharing a minute-long clip highlighting his illustrious career, writing, "Here to stay."

Mahomes has been with the Chiefs since 2017 when he was selected as the tenth overall pick in the first round of the draft.