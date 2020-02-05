Patrick Mahomes Shares Emotional Embrace with His Dad After Super Bowl Win: 'We Did It'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sought out out one of the most important figures in his life immediately following his triumphant Super Bowl performance.

Moments after the confetti had fallen at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the 24-year-old athlete searched in the crowd for his dad Pat Mahomes Sr., embracing the proud papa in an emotional hug.

Their happy moment was captured by the cameras and shown in a new clip from Showtime’s Inside the NFL series, posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“Let me get my dad real quick,” said Patrick in the footage, as he made his way through celebratory crowds to find his father, who was all all decked out in Chiefs gear.

When the two finally came face to face, they immediately embraced. “We did it, baby; we did it,” Patrick gushed to his father. “I love you.”

“It’s amazing,” he added before parting ways, his proud dad sobbing at his son’s monumental sports achievement.

Patrick Mahomes and Pat Mahomes Sr.

Who’s cutting onions 😭@PatrickMahomes and his dad embrace a moment of a lifetime. @insidetheNFL starts NOW! pic.twitter.com/CcR0rJa7nh — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 5, 2020

Mahomes, who was also named MVP of Super Bowl LIV, led the Chiefs to a win over the San Fransisco 49ers with a score of 31-20 on Sunday night’s big game.

In a post-game interview with KCTV, Pat said his son’s win was both “crazy” and “gratifying.”

“For him to get there — and I know how bad he wanted to bring this city a championship and for him to be able to do it, and I know it’s something they haven’t had in 50 years so it’s gonna make it that much more special,” Pat said, “and I think it’ll make him that much more hungrier.”

Speaking with KSHB, Pat told the outlet that he plans to spend some time golfing with his son in the offseason, and that the victory was “very exciting.”

“For him to get a chance to play at the biggest stage and to come out successful and give Kansas City what they’ve wanted for a long time, it’s very pleasing,” he said.

The star quarterback also shared an emotional moment with his girlfriend after the victory on Sunday.

Brittany Matthews, who has dated Mahomes since high school, attended the sporting event in order to cheer him on. Directly afterward, she shared a sweet Instagram post documenting their moment together amid a field full of celebrating teammates.

“We fought for our right to PAAAARTYYYY🎉🎉🎉 #chiefskingdom,” she captioned the photo, which shows the couple leaning in for a kiss as confetti flutters around them.

Inside the NFL airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. E.T. on Showtime.