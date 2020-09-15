Patrick Mahomes Says Proposing to Brittany Matthews Was More ‘Nerve-Racking’ Than Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes has played on sport's biggest stage, but even that doesn't compare to the butterflies he felt before proposing to his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews earlier this month.

While appearing on KCSP 610 Sports Radio this week, the 24-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback admitted he felt more nervous about proposing to Matthews than securing the win at Super Bowl LIV in February.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Probably proposing, I would say," Mahomes said when asked to compare his nerves during the two moments. "You don’t think it’s going to be nerve-racking when you’ve been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, man, your heart’s racing. I promise you that."

Matthews, 25, and Mahomes met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. According to Yahoo! Sports, the two have been dating since the 10th grade.

Image zoom Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

Mahomes popped the question at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 1 with an intricate display that included hundreds of white roses. The couple then shared an intimate candlelit dinner together, as revealed by photos posted to Matthews' Instagram Story.

Image zoom Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Melissa and Beth Photography

"My heart is so full!" she wrote in a post. "I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!"

Mahomes told KCSP 610 that a few of his teammates gave him advice leading up to the proposal and shouted out Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter for helping.

"Both those guys have done it the right way," said Mahomes, who has been with the Chiefs since 2017 when he was selected in the first round of the draft. "They kinda kept me in tune on the right steps and the right way to do [it]."

Mahomes and Matthews have had quite the year so far. After beating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, Mahomes and the Chiefs agreed on a $450 million extension that included a $140 million injury guarantee and is considered one of the largest sports contracts in history.

Later that month, Mahomes surprised the sports world when he became a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals. By joining the Royals' ownership group, Mahomes became the youngest part-owner in sports history, CNBC reported.

Mahomes is also currently starring in a series of Head & Shoulders' commercials with NFL Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu. The quarterback recently talked to PEOPLE about maintaining his signature curly hairstyle during quarantine.