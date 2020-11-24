"You want to win as many championships as possible and he's done that for his entire career," Patrick Mahomes said in an interview

Patrick Mahomes Says He Wants to Still Be Playing Football at 43 Like Tom Brady: That's 'the Plan'

Patrick Mahomes is looking to some of his football rivals for career inspiration.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback opened up about aspects of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's career that he may hope to emulate during an interview with KCSP 610 Sports Radio.

Mainly, Mahomes, 25, said, he's aiming to keep playing well into his 40s, like Brady, who is 43.

"The plan is to still be playing football [at 43], so hopefully I'll be able to be doing that," the young athlete and dad-to-be shared.

Speaking further of Brady, Mahomes explained, "You want to win as many championships as possible and he's done that for his entire career and he's still playing great football on a great football team."

"For me, it's about coming in day in and day out and trying to better myself and finding a way to win championships here in Kansas City and hopefully I can win a lot of them and try to catch the amount of titles and championships games that he's been in," he said.

This year, Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension that ties him to the Chiefs through the 2031 season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $450 million over the 10-year period and could be worth up to $503 million. The extension includes a $140 million injury guarantee, as well as a no-trade clause. Mahomes has been with the Chiefs since 2017 when he was selected in the first round of the draft with the 10th pick.

This week, the Chiefs will face the Buccaneers. Of the match-up, Mahomes said, "It's just like any other football game. ... They're a great football team and it's gonna be a challenge for us."

He also talked to KCSP 610 Sports Radio about the importance of being named NFL MVP to him, admitting it's low on his priority list. Mahomes was the Super Bowl MVP earlier this year.