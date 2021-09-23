Patrick Mahomes Addresses Brother Pouring Water on Rowdy Ravens Fan: 'He'll Learn from It'

The incident happened after Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is hoping his younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, can learn from a tenuous interaction he had with a Baltimore Ravens fan this past weekend.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, 21-year-old Jackson was filmed grabbing a water bottle and pouring it on a fan at Maryland's M&T Bank Stadium following his brother's loss to the Ravens on Sunday. A fan wearing a Ravens jersey had apparently taunted Jackson just moments before.

"I'm so sorry for you!" the fan is heard saying in the video, which followed the Ravens 36-35 win over the Chiefs.

Patrick told the Kansas City Star that the fan in question had allegedly made comments to both Jackson and Brittany Matthews — the athlete's fiancée — before the start of the video.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously it's something that we don't want to necessarily do," Patrick told the newspaper of his younger brother's actions. "There was things said to him, and Brittany, that you don't see kind of on the clip. But, I mean he's been good at it, at not trying to respond to that stuff."

patrick mahomes, brittany matthews, jackson Jackson Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes | Credit: Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick said he hopes Jackson can learn from the situation moving forward.

"He takes a lot and he's usually pretty good at it," Patrick added, "and he'll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can."

Jackson responded to the incident on social media, simply writing, "they were thirsty," in response to a tweet of the video.

Matthews has previously spoken out about aggressive interactions with fans. In December 2019, Matthews said she had to be moved by security during the Chiefs game against the New England Patriots due to harassment by fans of the opposing team.

